'A dream come true' - New Norfolk restaurant gets Michelin star

Chef Greg Anderson and his partner Rebecca Williams outside the building that houses Meadowsweet restaurant with rooms in Holt. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The couple behind a restaurant which opened less than a year ago are "over the moon" after their venue was awarded a Michelin Star.

Meadowsweet in Norwich Road, Holt, has just become the third Norfolk restaurant to win the coveted accolade, joining Morston Hall near the north Norfolk coast and The Neptune in Old Hunstanton.

One of the dishes at Meadowsweet in Holt. - Credit: Tori Hancock

Meadowsweet was opened in May last year by chef Greg Anderson and his partner Rebecca Williams, both 32.

Mr Anderson, who used to work with Galton Blackiston as Morston Hall's head chef, said they were thrilled with the recognition from the famous restaurant guide.

"It's very exciting," he said. "It's not the kind of thing that you dare dream about.

Meadowsweet chef and owner Greg Anderson used to be head chef at Morston Hall, which is owned by Galton Blackiston (pictured, right). - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"We're over the moon for it to happen so quickly - a dream come true.

"The restaurant has been pretty busy since we opened - we've been very lucky - and since [the news about the Michelin star] enquiries have just gone mad."

Mr Anderson said the venue's tables had mostly been booked throughout the coming summer, but there were some 'dine and stay' packages available here and there - the building has three en-suite guestrooms on the first floor.

A dish at Meadowsweet in Holt, where chef Greg Anderson tries to source produce as locally as possible. - Credit: Tori Hancock

Michelin's judges said of Meadowsweet: "The Georgian building has been lovingly restored by chef-owner Greg Anderson – formerly head chef at nearby Michelin-starred Morston Hall – along with his partner Rebecca, a natural host, who looks after the service with smiles aplenty.

"You enter via the back of the building, through an illuminated garden, and are then warmly welcomed into a beautiful dining room, where the lovely handmade tables have the menu and cutlery secreted in a drawer.

"The finest local produce is delivered via a skilfully prepared tasting menu where deep flavours come together perfectly and no detail is overlooked – and the team of chefs present and explain the dishes personally."

Mr Anderson said there were plans to further improve the restaurant in different ways. "We're always chipping away at something," he said.

Before the couple started the conversion, the 18th century building was a private home for around 15 years, and before that it was a restaurant called Yetman's from 1988.