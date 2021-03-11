Restaurant with bedrooms set to open in heart of historic town

Published: 6:45 AM March 11, 2021

Chef Greg Anderson and his partner Rebecca Williams, who are converting this building on the Norwich Road in Holt into a restaurant with rooms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Fine food will once again be served at a historic building in Holt thanks to a renowned chef and his partner.

Greg Anderson and Rebecca Williams, both 31, are converting the Grade II-listed dwelling at 37 and 39 Norwich Road into a restaurant with accommodation on the first floor.

Before the couple started the conversion, the 18th century building was a private home for around 15 years, and before that it was a restaurant called Yetman's from 1988.

Mr Anderson said: "The main focus of the restaurant will be on the produce - we'll be getting the best we possibly can. We're keeping it small - it's a very personal project for both Rebecca and I."

For the past six years Mr Anderson has been the head chef at Michelin-starred Morston Hall, and previously worked at other top-rated restaurants including Gravetye Manor in Sussex and L'Enclume in Cumbria.

He said: "I've been cooking at that standard for a long time and I'm not going to open a restaurant and not try harder than I've ever tried before. Our goal is to fill the restaurant and make sure the customers and happy and keep coming back."

Miss Williams has been the general manager at Morston Hall for the past five years.

Mr Anderson said they were both now working seven days a week on the building, and were hoping to open in late May, soon after lockdown restrictions allowed.

He said they would begin by serving dinner five nights a week with a 'taster menu' format. Although the details have not yet been set out, Mr Anderson said there might be the option of a shorter meal with something like four courses, or a longer meal with seven courses.

He said building's intimate feel would carry over to the restaurant, which only had space for 20 diners.

He said: "It's very homely and relaxed. We love all of its curves and grooves, and we're trying to continue that throughout. It's got the most amazing maple flooring, and Rebecca's mum is making all the tables."

A name for the new restaurant has not yet been announced. Upstairs there will three double rooms of varying sizes for guests to stay.



