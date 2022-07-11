Pub reopens with new owners following £200,000 refurb and locals love it

Harry Price and Kirsten Johnston are the new landlord and landlady of The Maids Head in King's Lynn. - Credit: Harry Price

From a pool table to Sky Sports, a pub in the heart of King's Lynn has undergone a major refurbishment with new owners at the helm.

The Maids Head in the Tuesday Market Place was recently taken over by Craft Union and the newly-appointed landlord and landlady are couple Harry Price and Kirsten Johnston.

Craft Union has taken over The Maids Head in King's Lynn. - Credit: Harry Price

It is now a wet-led pub, which includes some real ales, and it reopened on Friday, July 1.

The refurb includes new furniture and carpets, a pool table and darts board and seven large screens for Sky Sports and BT Sports.

Inside the newly-refurbished Maids Head in King's Lynn. - Credit: Harry Price

There are weekly events planned including a quiz night, race days, live bands and karaoke.

Mr Price, who has run pubs with his partner for the last 12 years, said: "Customers have said how nice it is and how cheap the drinks are - they are also happy it now has regular opening hours.

The Maids Head now has a pool table, darts board and screens for live sport. - Credit: Harry Price

"We were thrown in the deep end with Festival Too but our team smashed it."

It is open from 11am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday and until 1am Fridays and Saturdays.