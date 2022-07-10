Gallery
Can you spot yourself in the crowd as Will Young headlines free festival?
- Credit: Ian Ward
A huge crowd turned up at the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn for the final night of Festival Too.
The volunteer-run, free event took place over three consecutive weekends and the finale was on Saturday night.
During the evening, there was something for all ages with performances from the Springwood High Band, Reno & Rome, Khalysis and Heather Small from the M People.
Small is known for anthems such as Moving on Up, Proud and Search for the Hero.
Chart-topping singer Will Young, who shot to fame after winning the first UK season of Pop Idol, brought Festival Too to a close and had fans singing along to his many hits.
This year was the 38th edition of Festival Too and other big name acts that performed in 2022 included Fleur East, Reef and Judge Jules live with his 10-piece band.