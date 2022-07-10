News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Can you spot yourself in the crowd as Will Young headlines free festival?

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:35 AM July 10, 2022
The crowd at the final night of Festival Too 2022 in King's Lynn. 

The crowd at the final night of Festival Too 2022 in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Ward

A huge crowd turned up at the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn for the final night of Festival Too.

The volunteer-run, free event took place over three consecutive weekends and the finale was on Saturday night.

Heather Small wows the crowd at Festival Too. 

Heather Small wows the crowd at Festival Too. - Credit: Ian Ward

During the evening, there was something for all ages with performances from the Springwood High Band, Reno & Rome, Khalysis and Heather Small from the M People.

Small is known for anthems such as Moving on Up, Proud and Search for the Hero. 

Will Young headlined Festival Too 2022 in King's Lynn. 

Will Young headlined Festival Too 2022 in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Ward

Chart-topping singer Will Young, who shot to fame after winning the first UK season of Pop Idol, brought Festival Too to a close and had fans singing along to his many hits.

This year was the 38th edition of Festival Too and other big name acts that performed in 2022 included Fleur East, Reef and Judge Jules live with his 10-piece band. 

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. 

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Ward

Heather Small performs at Festival Too.

Heather Small performs at Festival Too. - Credit: Ian Ward

Heather Small performed at Festival Too.

Heather Small performed at Festival Too. - Credit: Ian Ward

Will Young performing at Festival Too.

Will Young performing at Festival Too. - Credit: Ian Ward

Will Young performing at Festival Too

Will Young performing at Festival Too. - Credit: Ian Ward

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. 

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Ward

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. 

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Ward

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. 

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Ward

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. 

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Ward

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. 

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Ward

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. 

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Ward

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. 

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Ward


Music
King's Lynn News

