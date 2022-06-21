News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

The café, destination pub and farm shop named the best in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:44 PM June 21, 2022
Owner Sam Steggles inside the new Goat Shed farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham

Owner Sam Steggles inside the Goat Shed farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

From the Honingham Buck to The Goat Shed, the Norfolk winners of the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022 have been revealed.

The awards celebrate independent businesses and each county has its own set of winners voted for by the public, with 27 categories this year.

Muddy Stilettos offers an insider's guide to the best food, day trips, hotels, and more across the country all year round. 

This year the awards received 765,000 votes across the UK. 

Bookbugs and Dragon Tales owners Leanne and Dan Fridd Picture: Sonya Duncan

Bookbugs and Dragon Tales owners Leanne and Dan Fridd Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Here are the 2022 Norfolk winners:

1. ART GALLERY: Norwich Art Shop (Norwich)

2. BAR: Tipsy Jar (Norwich)

Most Read

  1. 1 Riverside restaurant closes its doors for final time
  2. 2 EastEnders star Jessie Wallace arrested outside Suffolk nightclub
  3. 3 New landlady of village pub to make 'really exciting' changes
  1. 4 The Chase star enjoys drink at city pub
  2. 5 Gold Mercedes crashes through windows of Norfolk supermarket
  3. 6 Two Norfolk villages named among UK's best up-and-coming areas
  4. 7 'Ethereal' clouds and Saharan dust cause stunning sunsets across Norfolk
  5. 8 Village outcry sees holiday lets plan withdrawn
  6. 9 Road closed after lorry full of live turkeys overturns near A144
  7. 10 Fisherman could close business after society rejects membership bids

3. BEAUTY SALON: Charisma (Norwich)

4. BOOKSHOP: Bookbugs and Dragon Tales (Norwich)

5. BOUTIQUE STAY: The Pigs (Edgefield)

6. BRIDAL STORE: City Brides (Norwich)

7. CAFÉ: Station Bistro (Wymondham)

8. CHILDREN’S BUSINESS: Water Babies (Norwich)

9. DAY SPA: Energise Pentney (Pentney)

10. DESTINATION PUB: The Honingham Buck (Honingham)

11. FAMILY ATTRACTION: Pensthorpe Natural Park (Fakenham)

12. FARMSHOP/DELI: The Goat Shed (Honingham)

13. FITNESS INSTRUCTOR: Debbie Bagley at BabyFit (Norwich)

14. FLORIST: Danielle Wyatt Flowers (Norwich)

15. HAIR SALON: Barnetts (Thornham)

16. HOTEL/INN: The Harper (Langham)

17. JEWELLER: Sonkai (Norwich)

18. LIFESTYLE STORE: The Watering Can (Sprowston)

19. LOCAL FOOD/DRINK PRODUCER: Lifetime of Chocolate (Norwich)

20. NEW LIFESTYLE STARTUP: Norwich Cauldron (Norwich)

21. PHOTOGRAPHER: Gary Pearson (Thornham)

22. RESTAURANT: XO Kitchen (Norwich)

23. SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS: Ernie’s Zero Waste Shop (Norwich)

24. THEATRE/ARTS VENUE: Theatre Royal (Norwich)

25. WEDDING VENUE: Hunters Hall (Swanton Morley)

26. WOMEN’S FASHION STORE: Lady B Loves (Norwich)

27. YOGA/PILATES STUDIO: Bodywerx Studios (Norwich)

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Customers dining al fresco at No. Twenty9 in Burnham Market. 

Food and Drink

'Like being abroad' - New outdoor kitchen at top-rated restaurant a hit

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Library photo of caravans lined up at the Seashore Holiday Park at North Denes, Great Yarmouth. Pict

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

Councillor warns of holiday park 'shanty-towns'

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The Glade Sculpture Garden has opened at Pensthorpe Natural Park. 

Days Out Guide

Have you visited Norfolk's magical new fairy garden?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Mark Feehily from Westlife performing at Greshfest in Holt. 

Norfolk Live News | Gallery

Westlife star wows Norfolk festival crowd with surprise appearance

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon