The café, destination pub and farm shop named the best in Norfolk
- Credit: Danielle Booden
From the Honingham Buck to The Goat Shed, the Norfolk winners of the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022 have been revealed.
The awards celebrate independent businesses and each county has its own set of winners voted for by the public, with 27 categories this year.
Muddy Stilettos offers an insider's guide to the best food, day trips, hotels, and more across the country all year round.
This year the awards received 765,000 votes across the UK.
Here are the 2022 Norfolk winners:
1. ART GALLERY: Norwich Art Shop (Norwich)
2. BAR: Tipsy Jar (Norwich)
3. BEAUTY SALON: Charisma (Norwich)
4. BOOKSHOP: Bookbugs and Dragon Tales (Norwich)
5. BOUTIQUE STAY: The Pigs (Edgefield)
6. BRIDAL STORE: City Brides (Norwich)
7. CAFÉ: Station Bistro (Wymondham)
8. CHILDREN’S BUSINESS: Water Babies (Norwich)
9. DAY SPA: Energise Pentney (Pentney)
10. DESTINATION PUB: The Honingham Buck (Honingham)
11. FAMILY ATTRACTION: Pensthorpe Natural Park (Fakenham)
12. FARMSHOP/DELI: The Goat Shed (Honingham)
13. FITNESS INSTRUCTOR: Debbie Bagley at BabyFit (Norwich)
14. FLORIST: Danielle Wyatt Flowers (Norwich)
15. HAIR SALON: Barnetts (Thornham)
16. HOTEL/INN: The Harper (Langham)
17. JEWELLER: Sonkai (Norwich)
18. LIFESTYLE STORE: The Watering Can (Sprowston)
19. LOCAL FOOD/DRINK PRODUCER: Lifetime of Chocolate (Norwich)
20. NEW LIFESTYLE STARTUP: Norwich Cauldron (Norwich)
21. PHOTOGRAPHER: Gary Pearson (Thornham)
22. RESTAURANT: XO Kitchen (Norwich)
23. SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS: Ernie’s Zero Waste Shop (Norwich)
24. THEATRE/ARTS VENUE: Theatre Royal (Norwich)
25. WEDDING VENUE: Hunters Hall (Swanton Morley)
26. WOMEN’S FASHION STORE: Lady B Loves (Norwich)
27. YOGA/PILATES STUDIO: Bodywerx Studios (Norwich)