Bakery owner, 25, moving to bigger premises after 'brilliant' first year
- Credit: Denise Bradley
The owner of a bakery launched during the pandemic is enjoying sweet success as she relocates to a larger premises due to high demand.
Jemima Wood, 25, from Drayton, opened Dollies Bakery in part of The Red Lion pub in Coltishall last October and it has proved very popular.
Due to its success, she took on unit 2b at Station Business Park in Hoveton in August to use as her kitchen.
She is now moving the retail side there too, with the new bakery opening on Wednesday, October 6.
It will offer a range of sourdoughs, sandwiches, pastries, doughnuts and coffee.
While she is leaving the Coltishall bakery on Saturday, October 2, it is set to become a café with a new tenant who will stock Miss Wood's pastries.
Miss Wood said: "It is brilliant, I couldn't ask for much more.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five
- 2 Former DJ and worker at Norfolk school was a 'deviant sexual predator'
- 3 Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating
- 4 Latest situation on fuel sees more queues despite continued assurances
- 5 Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out
- 6 Aldi to open 100 new stores with eyes on towns in Norfolk
- 7 Nine ways to make your fuel last and avoid joining petrol station queues
- 8 Dad who threw daughter into cot cleared of murder
- 9 Why are there queues for petrol - and do you really need to fill up?
- 10 Norfolk Broads' village in £150,000 bid to buy land at auction
"I've never run my own business before and have made the right decision to be in one place and keep getting better."
The new unit will be open Wednesday to Friday from 7am until sell out.
Follow @dolliesbakeryofficial on Instagram for updates.