Bakery owner, 25, moving to bigger premises after 'brilliant' first year

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:29 PM September 28, 2021   
Jemima Wood, 24, with some of her bread, pastries and cakes at her new business, Dollies Bakery at C

Jemima Wood is relocating her business Dollies Bakery from Coltishall to a larger premises in Hoveton due to its popularity. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The owner of a bakery launched during the pandemic is enjoying sweet success as she relocates to a larger premises due to high demand.

Jemima Wood, 25, from Drayton, opened Dollies Bakery in part of The Red Lion pub in Coltishall last October and it has proved very popular. 

Fruit danishes and raspberry muffins at Dollies Bakery at Coltishall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fruit danishes and raspberry muffins at Dollies Bakery at Coltishall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Due to its success, she took on unit 2b at Station Business Park in Hoveton in August to use as her kitchen.

She is now moving the retail side there too, with the new bakery opening on Wednesday, October 6.

It will offer a range of sourdoughs, sandwiches, pastries, doughnuts and coffee. 

While she is leaving the Coltishall bakery on Saturday, October 2, it is set to become a café with a new tenant who will stock Miss Wood's pastries. 

Jemima Wood, 24, with some of her bread, pastries and cakes at her new business, Dollies Bakery at C

Jemima Wood outside Dollies Bakery in Coltishall, where she is leaving on October 2. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Miss Wood said: "It is brilliant, I couldn't ask for much more.

"I've never run my own business before and have made the right decision to be in one place and keep getting better." 

The new unit will be open Wednesday to Friday from 7am until sell out. 

Follow @dolliesbakeryofficial on Instagram for updates. 

