New Norfolk cheese restaurant launches fondue nights with smoked meats

Fizz and Fromage cheese restaurant in Hoveton has launched Fondue Thursdays. - Credit: Fizz and Fromage

Cheese lovers are in for a treat as fondue nights have launched at a new restaurant.

Fizz and Fromage opened at Unit 4 in Station Road Business Park in Hoveton this November, serving a range of small plates and cheese-based dishes alongside wines, craft beers and spirits.

While fondues are already available daily, and come with sourdough from Dollies Bakery, pink fir potatoes and pickles, they are getting a makeover for Fondue Thursdays.

Owner Tim Ridley and chef Pete Chapman, in the restaurant of the new Fizz and Fromage at Hoveton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The restaurant is run by Tim and Heather Ridley, who also run The Station Smokehouse nearby, and they will be offering low and slow smoked brisket and pork belly burnt ends for dipping on Thursdays.

There will also be lots of extras available for an additional charge, including truffled mushrooms and Marsh Pig charcuterie.

On Thursdays, the basic fondue is £10 per person, with the Station Smokehouse collaboration £15 per person, and it is for a minimum of two people.

Fizz and Fromage is open Tuesday to Saturday 12pm to 9pm - book at fizzandfromage.com