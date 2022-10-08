News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Much-loved food hall and café closing due to 'tsunami of problems'

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:10 PM October 8, 2022
The Creake Abbey Café and Food Hall are closing due to rising costs. 

The Creake Abbey Café and Food Hall are closing due to rising costs. - Credit: Creake Abbey

A café and food hall which have been running for seven years have closed due to unsustainable business costs.

The Creake Abbey Food Hall and Café, near Burnham Market at the site of historic ruins, have shut, with the news met by great sadness from customers on social media.

The courtyard shops are still open as normal and upcoming events are going ahead as planned.

The decision was made with a heavy heart by director Diana Brocklebank Scott due to issues relating to the cost of living crisis.

Creake Abbey Summer Gift Fair is returning for 2022. 

The courtyard shops will remain open as normal and events will go ahead as planned. - Credit: Creake Abbey

She said: "We can't keep putting prices up to reflect the cost of food which has gone through the roof, for example the price of butter has almost doubled.

"On top of that gas and electricity is going up and VAT at 20pc is huge for the hospitality industry -there has been a tsunami of problems.

"All the staff have been so kind and understanding and we are hoping a new tenant with a different model will make it work in these tough times.

"I would like to thank all our customers for their incredible support." 

