Blind cook to join region's top chefs on stage at huge fair this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:41 AM April 21, 2022
Ed Bates, of Vision Norfolk, will cook at the East Anglian Game and County Fair 2022. 

Ed Bates, of Vision Norfolk, will cook at the East Anglian Game and County Fair 2022. - Credit: Steve Adams/Supplied

A blind Norfolk man will join some of the region's top chefs in the Cookery Theatre as the East Anglian Game and Country Fair returns this weekend.

The annual event will take place on April 23 and 24 at the Euston Estate, near Thetford off the A11, from 8am to 6pm each day.

Ed Bates, who has been blind since birth, will cook a two-course meal live on stage at 12pm on Saturday.

His demonstration will show that even those with no sight at all can cook meals with the help of a range of devices such as talking microwaves, kitchen scales and ‘bumpers’ which prevent overfilling saucepans with hot liquids.

Visit the Food Hall at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair. 

Visit the Food Hall at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair. - Credit: Steve Adams

Mr Bates, who works for sight loss charity Vision Norfolk, will be joining food writer Andy Newman on stage as part of a programme of demonstrations featuring kitchen stars such as Roger Hickman, Chris Coubrough and Nathan Rackham.

Mr Bates said: “Vision Norfolk is all about helping people living with sight loss live full and independent lives and we wanted to show that it’s perfectly possible to cook your own food, even on a stage on front of hundreds of people."

Buy tickets at ukgamefair.co.uk or on the gate. 

Thetford News

