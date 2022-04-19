News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Game and Country Fair returning with world-class acts

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:37 PM April 19, 2022
The East Anglian Game and Country Fair returns this weekend. 

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair returns this weekend. - Credit: Steve Adams

From dog agility to dancing diggers, a jam-packed programme of entertainment is planned for the East Anglian Game and Country Fair 2022.

The popular event returns to the Euston Estate, near Thetford off the A11, this weekend on April 23 and 24.

It will be open from 8am to 6pm each day with free parking.

The JCB Dancing Diggers at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair

The JCB Dancing Diggers at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair. - Credit: Steve Adams

Main Arena displays confirmed include the JCB Dancing Digger Team, the Horseboarding UK Championships and the Lowestoft Dog Agility Display Team. 

Have a go at a range of country activities, including axe throwing, clay shooting and archery and for four-legged friends there is a fun dog show and a K9 Aqua Sports Pool. 

Visitors can shop from more than 350 stands, selling everything from fashion to fishing products.

Have a go at axe throwing at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair 2022. 

Have a go at axe throwing at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair 2022. - Credit: Steve Adams

The event will also feature children's activities, a traditional fun fair, a food hall with the Game Fair Country Kitchen and craft and gift marquees. 

Day tickets cost £20 for over-17s, £8 for children (5-16) and under 5s are free at ukgamefair.co.uk or on the gate.

Thetford News

