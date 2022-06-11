Dad-and-daughter duo launch food trailer at quay offering burgers and cakes

Gary Arlow and his daughter Joely Carter with loaded fries and a cake from their new venture Birdys Bakehouse at Blakeney Quay. - Credit: Denise Bradley

From burgers to brownies, a father-daughter duo who have worked in top pubs and cafés across Norfolk have followed their dream and opened a food trailer together.

Birdys Bakehouse recently opened at Blakeney Quay and is run by Joely Carter, 28, and Gary Arlow, 54, who have combined their respective talents for sweet and savoury dishes.

On offer is proper barista coffees, loaded fries and burgers, including 'the signature one' with homemade sauce, rocket and caramelised onion.

The meat is sourced from a local butcher.

Parmesan cheese loaded fries with steak and garlic butter at Birdys Bakehouse at Blakeney Quay. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mrs Carter bakes a range of treats too to make sure there's something on offer for those with a sweet tooth - including brownies, rocky road and Bakewell tarts.

She said: "It has been really busy - a lot more than we ever expected which is brilliant.

"Local people have been really supportive and we have had a lot of returning customers who have given us positive feedback.

Biscoff cake at Birdys Bakehouse at Blakeney Quay. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"They say our food is delicious and that it is really lovely to have something like this in Blakeney.

"We also have seating outside, so people have been enjoying a bacon bap ahead of morning walks and bike rides."

Mrs Carter was previously the head baker for Biddy's Tea Room in Aylsham and Norwich and has also worked as a pastry chef at fine dining restaurant Morston Hall.

Gary Arlow and his daughter Joely Carter outside Birdys Bakehouse in Blakeney. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Her dad is equally as experienced having worked in various pubs and hotels, including The Kings Arms in Blakeney as the head chef for many years.

It is a real family affair as Mr Arlow's son and Mrs Carter's brother, Jez, does the coffees and mum, Samantha Arlow, also runs neighbouring business Samantha Rose in a caravan.

Birdys Bakehouse at Blakeney Quay. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mrs Arlow offers art, crafts, homewares, coastal gifts and souvenirs.

Seafood van By The Quayside is located nearby too.

Mrs Carter's husband Tim helped transform the mint green catering trailer they are in, which was previously use by Shaken Udder Milkshakes and was used at Glastonbury Festival.

She added: "If you want to support a family-run business with delicious food served with a smile then this is the place to come."

Caramel iced latte at Birdys Bakehouse at Blakeney Quay. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Birdys Bakehouse is open 9am to 4pm daily.