Norfolk chef in the running to be named the best in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:00 AM June 9, 2022
Norfolk chef Galton Blackiston from Morston Hall is in the running to be named the best chef in the UK. 

A Norfolk chef who runs a fine dining restaurant on the coast is in the running to be named the UK's best.

Galton Blackiston from the Michelin-starred Morston Hall, near Blakeney, has been shortlisted for the AA's Chefs' Chef Award at the AA Hospitality Awards 2022.

It is the ultimate accolade for British chefs and has previously been won by the likes of Gordon Ramsey, Marco Pierre White, Tom Kerridge, Raymond Blanc, and more.

The shortlist is selected by AA Rosette-awarded chefs so all finalists ranked highly among their peers. 

The awards ceremony will be hosted by Gabby Logan and takes place in London on September 26, with 15 categories in total celebrating UK hotels, restaurants, and spas. 

Mr Blackiston, who also owns No.1 Cromer fish and chip restaurant and takeaway, is up against tough competition including Clare Smyth, Hélène Darroze, and Paul Ainsworth.

Food and Drink
North Norfolk News

