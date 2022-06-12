Seven pubs with quirky features in Norfolk

From rare art to on-site breweries, Norfolk's pubs are full of weird and wonderful features.

Here are seven pubs in the county with quirky features.

Gunton Arms

The red and fallow deer in the parkland around the Gunton Arms gastropub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant

Where? The Gunton Arms, Norwich, NR11 8TZ

Opening hours: 12pm to 11pm from Monday to Saturday closing half an hour early on Sunday

Dubbed "Norfolk's sexiest pub", the walls of the Gunton Arms are adorned by rare and valuable artworks from the likes of Tracey Emin, Damien Hurst and David Bailey.

Owned by art dealer Ivor Braka, the pub offers venison and beef cooked over a large open fire in its Elk Room along with a wide selection of wine, beer and other drinks from its bar.

The Green Dragon

The Green Dragon pub, on Church Street, Wymondham - Credit: Archant

Where? 6 Church Street, Wymondham, NR18 0PH

Opening hours: 12pm to 11pm from Monday to Thursday opening an hour later on Friday and Saturday and closing an hour earlier on Sunday

This historic Tudor pub has been serving beer since 1371 and retains many of its original features inside.

There are wooden beams and mantelpieces, scorch marks from The Great Fire of 1615, a tiny snug with a red quarry tile floor and inglenook fireplace and a wood burner for cosy evenings.

There’s also a wide choice of beers and ciders and menu of pub classics.

Suffield Arms

General manager, Tracey Manning, front, and bar supervisor, Sam Mckinnie, in The Saloon cocktail bar at the newly opened Suffield Arms at Thorpe Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Where? Station Rd, Lower Street, Norwich, NR11 8UE

Opening hours: 12pm to 11pm everyday

Another pub owned by art dealer Ivor Braka, the Suffield Arms also features a wide array of artwork from his collection much like at the Gunton site, as well as stills of Mick Jagger in Performance and pictures of other 1960s heroes such as George Best.

The Suffield Arms features a tapas bar, traditional bar and upstairs saloon bar with a balcony which looks out across the north Norfolk countryside.

Lifeboat Inn

Th Lifeboat Inn at Thornham - Credit: Ian Burt

Where? Ship Lane, Thornham, Hunstanton, PE36 6LT

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm everyday

Tucked in a hidden lane behind Thornham's All Saints Church, the Lifeboat Inn has been providing shelter and welcoming visitors for more than 500 years.

In the winter, you can choose between relaxing next to the oak-beamed bar, the comfortable lounge with a huge open fire, the relaxed dining room or the glass-roofed conservatory with its 200-year-old vine.

White Horse

Rob Williamson, manager of The White Horse Brancaster Staithe. - Credit: The White Horse

Where? Main Road, Brancaster Staithe, King's Lynn, PE31 8BY

Opening hours: 9am to 9pm everyday

The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe features a Marshside Bar and seaside shack where punters can drink and dine to their delight with a panoramic view of the Norfolk coast.

It also has 15 bedrooms allowing visitors to stay the night.

Last Pub Standing

The original cellar, which has glass above in the floor of the pub area at the Last Pub Standing, newly opened in King Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Where? 27-29 King Street, Norwich, NR1 1PD

Opening hours: 12pm to 11pm Wednesday and Thursday, 12pm to 11.30pm Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 7pm Sunday

Punters can catch a glimpse of the pub's original 19th-century cellar through a glass pane in the floor, but don't be startled if you spot a skeleton.

The Last Pub Standing has a large covered outdoor area with heaters.

You can also dig into some Caribbean-inspired food from the Soul Kitchen, which currently has a residency at the pub, serving dishes such as curry goat and jerk chicken.

Fur and Feather Inn

The Fur & Feather in Woodbastwick. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Where? Woodbastwick Road, Norwich, NR13 6HQ

Opening hours: 12pm to 11pm from Monday to Saturday closing half an hour early on Sunday

The pub with its own brewery, the Fur and Feather Inn is located on the same site as Woodforde's Norwich Brewery Tap and Shop, with beer travelling mere metres on its way to the pub.

It also has its own restaurant, where chefs use fresh and seasonal ingredients to create flavours that complement Woodforde's brews.



