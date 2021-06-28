Village pub reopens after nine years

Published: 5:30 PM June 28, 2021

General manager, Tracey Manning, front, and bar supervisor, Sam Mckinnie, in The Saloon cocktail bar at the newly opened Suffield Arms at Thorpe Market.

After nine years of closure the doors of the Suffield Arms at Thorpe Market are open once again.

Diners and drinkers packed into the pub, located between North Walsham and Cromer, which opened for the first time under new owner Ivor Braka, after the art dealer bought the pub in 2016.

Mr Braka already operates the nearby Gunton Arms.

The Tapas bar at the newly opened Suffield Arms at Thorpe Market.

The Suffield Arms has been split into three rooms, a local bar at its entrance, which retains the pub's traditional style, a tapas bar at the rear serving authentic Spanish dishes, and a saloon bar upstairs serving cocktails.

Opposite the saloon bar is a rooftop dining area, giving customers a stunning view of the north Norfolk countryside.

As at sister pub the Gunton Arms, the walls are adorned with pieces from Mr Braka's art collection alongside photographs of 60s heroes such as Mick Jagger and George Best.

General manager, Tracey Manning, and head chef, Bruno Suarez Alves, at the newly opened Suffield Arms at Thorpe Market.

General manager Tracey Manning said the pub had intended to reopen when restrictions were due to end on June 21, but had to settle for opening a little later with restrictions still in place.

She said: "We were hoping to open on the 21st but then we had a new oven installed, so that put a bit of a delay on it, so we pushed it back a week.

"So we're open now but obviously with Covid restrictions, we wanted to have a big hoorah we're open without social distancing, but it's better to be safe than sorry.

General manager, Tracey Manning, at the newly opened Suffield Arms at Thorpe Market.

"Everyone can come and have a wander round now. It's all about the nosiness after five years of hype, everybody is keen to see what we've been doing.

"The Gunton Arms has been such a success and we've always got reservations, so the only complaint we ever got was 'you can never get a table', which is a brilliant complaint to have but it's the only bit of negativity.

"Ivor wanted to have another place local which was non-reservation, so if the Gunton is full we can recommend people to come down here, and locals can get a table."

The Suffield Arms is open from 12pm to 11pm on weekdays and until 11:30pm on Friday and Saturday, food is served every day between 12pm and 9pm.