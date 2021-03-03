Published: 3:14 PM March 3, 2021

Where can you get a breakfast delivered from? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so how about a tasty full English without the cooking or washing up?

Here are five places where you can get a breakfast delivered in Norwich.

Olives

This breakfast café has recently started delivering its famous fry-ups on the weekend.

There are also vegetarian or vegan English breakfasts on the menu.

If you live from NR1 to NR3, you will be able to tuck into a full English. Customers will need to book delivery slots between 8.30am and 1.30pm for either Saturday or Sunday.

You can place your order at olivesofnorwich.com where you can also download the app.

Sam’s

You can order from Sam’s extensive menu, which caters for vegans. It will be sending out deliveries from its café on Catton Grove Road.

All breakfast options are covered, whether you are after a hot pastry, a breakfast bap or the works with a full English.

You can place your orders on Just Eat for delivery between 10am and 2pm from Tuesday to Saturday or give them a call on 01603 483282.

Café Norwich

This café on Magdalen Street has plenty of options for you to tuck in to. They even have various omelette options if that is what you fancy, as well as options for vegetarians.

You can find Café Norwich on Just Eat and they have set their opening hours as 9am to 3:30pm Monday to Saturday and then 8am to 3:30pm on a Sunday.

Kenny’s Kafe

The duo behind the food are the same men who run the roast dinner delivery service OffSeasons Norwich.

You can have a breakfast of toasted muffins, full English dishes and even waffles amongst other items on their menu.

The opening times are 8am to 1:15pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8am to 2:15pm on Thursdays and Fridays, 8am until 12:45pm on Saturdays and finally 8am to 11am on a Sunday. You can place your order on Just Eat.

Royalls Breakfast Café

You may know it best as Royalls Fish and Chips Café, but now you will be able to find Royalls Breakfast Café on Deliveroo.

You can order from the all-day breakfast menu. The options include a breakfast wraps, omelettes, paninis and toasties

You can also find the breakfast menu on the Royalls Fish and Chips Cafe website. You can order for delivery between the following times: