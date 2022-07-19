Norfolk campsite named one of the best in Britain

Wroxham Barns has been named one of Britain's best campsites. - Credit: Chris Taylor

A Norfolk campsite based at a family attraction has been named one of Britain's best.

Wroxham Barns features in a list by The Telegraph rounding up some of the best places to make the most of the great outdoors.

Wroxham Barns is described as being ideal for "social types" and for keeping the kids entertained with "farm animals and new-found friends".

The summer-only campsite backs on to the family fun park with a whole host of activities and those staying get unlimited access.

There is also "circus skills workshops on site and friendly wardens who will help you settle in".

There is even more reason to visit in 2022 with the launch of the new 12-acre Field of Fun for the start of the summer holidays, complete with a themed maize maze.

Families can either book a grassed pitch or a glamping bell tent.