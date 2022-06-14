Norfolk attraction to double in size with maize maze and sunflower meadow

The Field of Fun will see the Wroxham Barns site double in size. - Credit: Chris Taylor

From a new sunflower meadow to a maize maze, it is a gearing up to be a fantastic summer on the farm at Wroxham Barns.

The popular attraction will double in size with the 12-acre Field of Fun opening in time for the holidays.

It will host a two-acre themed maize maze, which will be six-foot tall by the summer, and the team are growing a new pick-your-own sunflower meadow.

In addition, the attraction is growing potatoes and 10,000 pumpkins to be picked at Halloween.

There are also plans for a carrot carnival and picking event and children's foam parties.

Ben Marshall, Wroxham Barns general manager, said: “We are so excited to unveil the Field of Fun, we just know our visitors are going to love it and what we’re planning to offer."

Wroxham Barns is also offering an unlimited visit summer pass for £19.99pp.