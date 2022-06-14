News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Norfolk attraction to double in size with maize maze and sunflower meadow

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:49 PM June 14, 2022
The Field of Fun will see the Wroxham Barns site double in size. 

The Field of Fun will see the Wroxham Barns site double in size. - Credit: Chris Taylor

From a new sunflower meadow to a maize maze, it is a gearing up to be a fantastic summer on the farm at Wroxham Barns.

The popular attraction will double in size with the 12-acre Field of Fun opening in time for the holidays.

It will host a two-acre themed maize maze, which will be six-foot tall by the summer, and the team are growing a new pick-your-own sunflower meadow.

In addition, the attraction is growing potatoes and 10,000 pumpkins to be picked at Halloween.

There are also plans for a carrot carnival and picking event and children's foam parties.

Ben Marshall, Wroxham Barns general manager, said: “We are so excited to unveil the Field of Fun, we just know our visitors are going to love it and what we’re planning to offer."

Wroxham Barns is also offering an unlimited visit summer pass for £19.99pp.

Days Out Guide
Wroxham News

Don't Miss

Wildlife TV presenter Steve Backshall was filming for a documentary about the Ice Age in Norfolk.

Wildlife TV presenter spotted filming in Norfolk for documentary

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Latest NHS figures show there were 45 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Norfolk and Norwich Uni

Hospital named and shamed over free staff overnight parking failure

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park

Hopes rise for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Gary Arlow and his daughter Joely Carter with loaded fries and a cake from their new venture Birdy's Bakehouse.

Food and Drink

Dad-and-daughter duo launch food trailer at quay offering burgers and cakes

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon