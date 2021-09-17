Exclusive
Location revealed for new major music festival with '90s flavour'
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
The location has been revealed for a new family music festival launching in Norfolk in summer 2022.
Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place at the privately-owned Raynham Estate, near Fakenham, from Friday, August 5 until Sunday, August 7 next year.
Attendees will be able to camp and enjoy a diverse mix of music, dance, local food and drink, comedy and family activities.
The event is aiming to put one of Norfolk's lesser-known estates on the map and CEO Lord Tom Raynham has been driving forward its diversification in recent years.
Festival directors Samira Williams, Mark Ward and Sam Booker also share his vision.
Mrs Williams said: "We want to help make it more well known and together as a team we can really put it on the map."
The line-up will feature well-known musicians and local acts and there will be lots for younger children and teenagers to do too, including theatre and woodland crafts.
Mrs Williams added: "We are aiming for a 90s flavour because that decade is so diverse.
"There will be Britpop, links to dance and house music for the late night areas and we are also talking to reggae and ska bands - there will also be a Pride element.
"The idea that families come as a whole and that everyone enjoys the festival is really important to us as happy children makes happy adults."
Tom Branston has also just been welcomed on board as the event director and all the people behind the festival have decades of experience in the industry.
The festival gets its name from the wide skies Norfolk is known for and the butterfly element is personal to Mrs Williams and also refers to us all emerging from a cocoon after lockdown.
Abbie Panks, head of events and marketing at the Raynham Estate, said: "We have had 18 months of not being able to socialise and this will be a chance to get out and celebrate not just live music but friends and family under those Norfolk wide skies."
Tickets go on sale later in September, when the first act will be announced - visit wideskiesfestival.co.uk for all the latest updates.