Location revealed for new major music festival with '90s flavour'

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:00 AM September 17, 2021   
New music festival Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place at the Raynham Estate.

New music festival Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place at the Raynham Estate, pictured (L-R) are the team: Abbie Panks, Lord Tom Raynham, Gilly the dog, Samira Williams, Sam Booker and Tom Branston. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The location has been revealed for a new family music festival launching in Norfolk in summer 2022.

Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place at the privately-owned Raynham Estate, near Fakenham, from Friday, August 5 until Sunday, August 7 next year.

A new festival will be held at Raynham Estate next summer called Wide Skies and Butterflies.

A new festival will be held at Raynham Estate next summer called Wide Skies and Butterflies. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Attendees will be able to camp and enjoy a diverse mix of music, dance, local food and drink, comedy and family activities.

The event is aiming to put one of Norfolk's lesser-known estates on the map and CEO Lord Tom Raynham has been driving forward its diversification in recent years.

Festival directors Samira Williams, Mark Ward and Sam Booker also share his vision.

Mrs Williams said: "We want to help make it more well known and together as a team we can really put it on the map."

The line-up will feature well-known musicians and local acts and there will be lots for younger children and teenagers to do too, including theatre and woodland crafts.

Family-friendly festival Wide Skies and Butterflies takes place in 2022 at the Raynham Estate.

Family-friendly festival Wide Skies and Butterflies takes place in 2022 at the Raynham Estate, pictured (L-R) are Tom Branston, Abbie Panks, Samira Williams, Sam Booker and Lord Tom Raynham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Williams added: "We are aiming for a 90s flavour because that decade is so diverse.

"There will be Britpop, links to dance and house music for the late night areas and we are also talking to reggae and ska bands - there will also be a Pride element.

"The idea that families come as a whole and that everyone enjoys the festival is really important to us as happy children makes happy adults."

Wide Skies and Butterflies is a new family music festival launching at a Norfolk estate in 2022. 

Wide Skies and Butterflies will have a 90s feel. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Tom Branston has also just been welcomed on board as the event director and all the people behind the festival have decades of experience in the industry.

The festival gets its name from the wide skies Norfolk is known for and the butterfly element is personal to Mrs Williams and also refers to us all emerging from a cocoon after lockdown.

Wide Skies and Butterflies launches in 2022 and the venue will be revealed soon. 

Wide Skies and Butterflies launches in 2022. - Credit: Wide Skies and Butterflies

Abbie Panks, head of events and marketing at the Raynham Estate, said: "We have had 18 months of not being able to socialise and this will be a chance to get out and celebrate not just live music but friends and family under those Norfolk wide skies." 

Tickets go on sale later in September, when the first act will be announced - visit wideskiesfestival.co.uk for all the latest updates.

