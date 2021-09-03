Major family music festival with '90s feel' launching at Norfolk estate

Exclusive

Published: 9:00 AM September 3, 2021 Updated: 9:23 AM September 3, 2021

Wide Skies and Butterflies is a new family music festival launching at a Norfolk estate in 2022. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A new family festival is launching at a privately-owned Norfolk estate in 2022, with three days of music across two stages.

Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place from Friday, August 5 until Sunday, August 7 and the location will be revealed later in September.

There is capacity for 12,500 people and it is set to become an annual event, with a mix of music, dance, local food and produce, comedy, arts, family activities and plenty of sparkle and glitter.

There will be capacity for 12,500 people at the first Wide Skies and Butterflies festival. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There will be camping at the event, alongside glamping and space for motorhomes. The Eastern Daily Press is media partners of the event.

Samira Williams, Mark Ward and Sam Booker are behind the new festival, who all have decades of experience working in the events and live music industry and a strong Norfolk connection.

Mrs Williams said: "We think there is a gap in the market in Norfolk for a family musical festival and initially for year one it will have a 90s feel, but not exclusively so.

Samira Williams is one of the organisers of Wide Skies and Butterflies. - Credit: Supplied

"The reason is whenever you say 90s in reference to music everybody comes up with a different genre, some say Britpop and Oasis and others house and rave music.

"It will have that flavour running through it and the festival will also have a Pride element and we are talking with drag artists.

"The biggest thing for us is to put on a festival that people want to repeatedly go back to because the festival as a whole was great and not just because of who is playing, though there will be artists everyone knows."

There will be lots of free events and activities for children during the daytime, including theatre and woodland crafts.

Wide Skies and Butterflies launches in 2022 and the venue will be revealed soon. - Credit: Wild Skies and Butterflies

The name comes from the wide skies Norfolk is known for and the butterfly element is personal to Mrs Williams and also refers to us all emerging from a cocoon after lockdown.

Mrs Williams added: "We want to put on an event that is enjoyable, inclusive and a lot of fun for everyone and this venue is not only stunningly beautiful but it is really practical and I can guarantee you will have a good time."

For all the latest updates visit wideskiesfestival.co.uk

Pick up a copy of Friday's EDP (September 3) to enter our competition to win tickets to Wide Skies and Butterflies (1st prize: a family weekend camping ticket, 2nd prize: a pair of weekend camping tickets, 3rd prize: a single adult weekend camping ticket).