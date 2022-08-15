7 fantastic village shops to visit in Norfolk
- Credit: Denise Bradley
From freshly baked bread to local gifts, these fantastic village shops in Norfolk are thriving hubs in their communities.
1. Happisburgh Village Shop
Where: The Street, Happisburgh, NR12 0AB
Opening times: Wednesday to Saturday: 10.30am-4pm, Sunday: 10.30am-2pm
Arthur Howson and his guide dog Queenie are at the helm of this charming village shop which is a celebration of Norfolk produce, selling everything from chocolate to crabs.
There are also gifts for sale and speciality days such as Fresh Bread Friday.
2. Squidgy and Moo
Where: 4 Bakers Court, 1 Bagthorpe Road, East Rudham, PE31 8RA
Opening times: Monday to Saturday: 9am-4pm
Annie Vanstone opened Squidgy and Moo in June this year in the former home of Nanny P's Small Farm Shop when the previous owner retired.
The store is packed with local goodies including jams, loads of cheeses, herbs and plants, Sharrington strawberries and asparagus.
3. Stokesby Village Shop
Where: The Green, Stokesby, NR29 3EX
Opening times: Daily: 8am-6pm
Alison Brewster runs both The Ferry Inn pub and the neighbouring village shop, with the latter opening in response to the pandemic.
Alongside essentials there are a range of treats for sale, including homemade cakes and chocolates.
4. Guist General Store
Where: Norwich Road, Guist, NR20 5AJ
Opening times: Monday-Friday: 8.30am-4.30pm, Saturday: 9am-4pm, Sunday: 9am-12pm
You have probably spotted this quaint village shop and café while driving along Norwich Road and it is well worth stopping at.
It is a general store, Post Office and café which serves all-day breakfasts, paninis, cakes and more.
5. Stiffkey Stores
Where: The Old Coach House, Wells Road, Stiffkey, NR23 1QH
Opening times: Daily: 8.30am-5pm
This fabulous village shop sells local produce, flowers and plants, children's wares, gifts and cards and more.
There is also a lovely café serving top notch coffee, homemade cakes and other sweet and savoury treats.
6. Rocklands Community Shop
Where: 52 The Street, Rockland All Saints, NR17 1TP
Opening times: Monday: 8am-5.30pm, Tuesday: 8am-1pm, Wednesday to Friday: 8am-5.30pm, Saturday: 8am-4pm, Sunday: 8am-1pm
This community shop, café and Post Office has four members of staff and around 40 volunteers.
You can buy groceries, fresh bread, lottery tickets, newspapers, alcohol, greeting cards and more.
7. Itteringham Community Shop, Cafe and Post Office
Where: Wolterton Road, Itteringham, NR11 7AF
Opening times: Monday-Saturday: 9am-5pm, Sunday: 9am-4pm
There has been a shop in the heart of Itteringham since 1637 and it is now a community-run business stocking local produce.
The café serves snacks, cakes and light lunches and the deli offers everything from sausage rolls to samosas.