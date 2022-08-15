News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 fantastic village shops to visit in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:54 AM August 15, 2022
Annie Vanstone at her new shop Squidgy and Moo which she hopes will become a communal hub. 

Annie Vanstone inside Squidgy and Moo in East Rudham. - Credit: Denise Bradley

From freshly baked bread to local gifts, these fantastic village shops in Norfolk are thriving hubs in their communities.

Partially sighted Arthur Howson, 23, with guide dog Queenie, who has revamped and taken over the Happisburgh Village Shop. 

Arthur Howson, who is partially sighted, runs the Happisburgh Village Shop with his guide dog Queenie. - Credit: Denise Bradley

1. Happisburgh Village Shop

Where: The Street, Happisburgh, NR12 0AB

Opening times: Wednesday to Saturday: 10.30am-4pm, Sunday: 10.30am-2pm 

Arthur Howson and his guide dog Queenie are at the helm of this charming village shop which is a celebration of Norfolk produce, selling everything from chocolate to crabs.

There are also gifts for sale and speciality days such as Fresh Bread Friday. 

Annie Vanstone at her new shop Squidgy and Moo in East Rudham selling local produce.

Annie Vanstone at her new shop Squidgy and Moo in East Rudham selling local produce. - Credit: Denise Bradley

2. Squidgy and Moo

Where: 4 Bakers Court, 1 Bagthorpe Road, East Rudham, PE31 8RA

Opening times: Monday to Saturday: 9am-4pm

Annie Vanstone opened Squidgy and Moo in June this year in the former home of Nanny P's Small Farm Shop when the previous owner retired.

The store is packed with local goodies including jams, loads of cheeses, herbs and plants, Sharrington strawberries and asparagus.

Alison Brewster, landlady and chocolatier, who has extended the Stokesby Village Shop at the Ferry I

Alison Brewster and Aaron Hanson outside the Stokesby Village Shop. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

3. Stokesby Village Shop

Where: The Green, Stokesby, NR29 3EX

Opening times: Daily: 8am-6pm 

Alison Brewster runs both The Ferry Inn pub and the neighbouring village shop, with the latter opening in response to the pandemic.

Alongside essentials there are a range of treats for sale, including homemade cakes and chocolates. 

Cakes from the Guist General Store Café. 

Cakes from the Guist General Store Café. - Credit: Guist General Store

4. Guist General Store 

Where: Norwich Road, Guist, NR20 5AJ

Opening times: Monday-Friday: 8.30am-4.30pm, Saturday: 9am-4pm, Sunday: 9am-12pm

You have probably spotted this quaint village shop and café while driving along Norwich Road and it is well worth stopping at.

It is a general store, Post Office and café which serves all-day breakfasts, paninis, cakes and more.  

Stiffkey Stores is well worth a visit. 

Stiffkey Stores is well worth a visit. - Credit: Stiffkey Stores

5. Stiffkey Stores

Where: The Old Coach House, Wells Road, Stiffkey, NR23 1QH

Opening times: Daily: 8.30am-5pm

This fabulous village shop sells local produce, flowers and plants, children's wares, gifts and cards and more.

There is also a lovely café serving top notch coffee, homemade cakes and other sweet and savoury treats. 

One of the team of managers at Rocklands Community Shop, Paul Monk and one of the shop's volunteers Tricia East.

One of the managers at Rocklands Community Shop, Paul Monk, and one of the shop's volunteers, Tricia East - Credit: Sonya Duncan

6. Rocklands Community Shop 

Where: 52 The Street, Rockland All Saints, NR17 1TP

Opening times: Monday: 8am-5.30pm, Tuesday: 8am-1pm, Wednesday to Friday: 8am-5.30pm, Saturday: 8am-4pm, Sunday: 8am-1pm 

This community shop, café and Post Office has four members of staff and around 40 volunteers.

You can buy groceries, fresh bread, lottery tickets, newspapers, alcohol, greeting cards and more. 

Itteringham Village Shop was established in 1637 making it the fourth oldest shop in Britain. Pictur

Itteringham Village Shop was established in 1637 making it the fourth oldest shop in Britain. Picture: Neil Didsbury

7. Itteringham Community Shop, Cafe and Post Office

Where: Wolterton Road, Itteringham, NR11 7AF 

Opening times: Monday-Saturday: 9am-5pm, Sunday: 9am-4pm 

There has been a shop in the heart of Itteringham since 1637 and it is now a community-run business stocking local produce.

The café serves snacks, cakes and light lunches and the deli offers everything from sausage rolls to samosas. 

