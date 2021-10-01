News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
First acts announced for new major music festival as tickets go on sale

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:00 AM October 1, 2021   
Toploader will perform at new festival Wide Skies and Butterflies at the Raynham Estate.

Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place at the Raynham Estate, pictured (L-R) are the team: Abbie Panks, Lord Tom Raynham, Gilly the dog, Samira Williams, Sam Booker and Tom Branston. Toploader will perform at the festival. - Credit: Sonya Duncan/PA

You will be Dancing in the Moonlight next summer at a new Norfolk festival, which will welcome many big name acts to the county. 

Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place at the Raynham Estate, near Fakenham, from Friday, August 5 until Sunday, August 7, 2022.

The event will have a 90s feel and the first three acts have been revealed, with tickets going on sale at 9am on Friday (October 1).

Lead singer of band Cast John Power performs during the Guildford Live Festival.

Lead singer of band Cast John Power. - Credit: PA

The first is Britpop band Cast, who were formed in 1992 from the ashes of The La's and Shack.

Cast have had seven top ten singles, including Flying, Free Me and Live the Dream. 

Also performing will be Levellers, who were one of the most popular indie acts in the country in the 90s and in 1994 the group headlined The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival.

The Levellers perform at Hyde Park in London as part of a series of free concerts to celebrate the O

Indie group the Levellers will perform at Wide Skies and Butterflies festival. - Credit: PA

The third act is Toploader, who have had more than two million album sales worldwide since forming in 1997 and their biggest hit is Dancing in the Moonlight. 

The festival organisers Samira Williams, Mark Ward, Sam Booker and Tom Branston all have decades of experience in the event industry. 

Reepham Festival 2016. Toploader entertaining the crowd.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Toploader will perform all their biggest hits, including Dancing in the Moonlight. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Mr Booker said: "We are so excited about the first ever Wide Skies and Butterflies Festival.  

"Cast, Toploader and Levellers are just the start of an amazing line-up we have planned.  

New music festival Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place at the Raynham Estate.

New music festival Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place at the Raynham Estate, pictured (L-R) are the team: Abbie Panks, Lord Tom Raynham, Gilly the dog, Samira Williams, Sam Booker and Tom Branston. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"We are busy behind the scenes booking plenty more live music, late night DJs, drag artists, comedians, speakers and of course our main stage headliners.  

"We really want Wide Skies to reflect the full spectrum of diversity, music and people who make Norfolk what it is today.

"Wide Skies is all about family but family doesn't have to be 2.4. Family can be whoever you want it to be."

Wide Skies and Butterflies is a new family music festival launching at a Norfolk estate in 2022. 

Wide Skies and Butterflies is a new family music festival launching at the Raynham Estate in 2022.  - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Early Bird tickets are £180 for an adult, £150 for a young adult (17-18), £78 for a teen (13-15) and £36 for children (5-12) (all plus booking fees) and under 5s are free.

Plus, if you get in there quickly, adult ticket holders also get a £20 voucher to spend at the festival - buy at wideskiesfestival.co.uk from October 1. 

