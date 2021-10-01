First acts announced for new major music festival as tickets go on sale
- Credit: Sonya Duncan/PA
You will be Dancing in the Moonlight next summer at a new Norfolk festival, which will welcome many big name acts to the county.
Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place at the Raynham Estate, near Fakenham, from Friday, August 5 until Sunday, August 7, 2022.
The event will have a 90s feel and the first three acts have been revealed, with tickets going on sale at 9am on Friday (October 1).
The first is Britpop band Cast, who were formed in 1992 from the ashes of The La's and Shack.
Cast have had seven top ten singles, including Flying, Free Me and Live the Dream.
Also performing will be Levellers, who were one of the most popular indie acts in the country in the 90s and in 1994 the group headlined The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival.
The third act is Toploader, who have had more than two million album sales worldwide since forming in 1997 and their biggest hit is Dancing in the Moonlight.
The festival organisers Samira Williams, Mark Ward, Sam Booker and Tom Branston all have decades of experience in the event industry.
Mr Booker said: "We are so excited about the first ever Wide Skies and Butterflies Festival.
"Cast, Toploader and Levellers are just the start of an amazing line-up we have planned.
"We are busy behind the scenes booking plenty more live music, late night DJs, drag artists, comedians, speakers and of course our main stage headliners.
"We really want Wide Skies to reflect the full spectrum of diversity, music and people who make Norfolk what it is today.
"Wide Skies is all about family but family doesn't have to be 2.4. Family can be whoever you want it to be."
Early Bird tickets are £180 for an adult, £150 for a young adult (17-18), £78 for a teen (13-15) and £36 for children (5-12) (all plus booking fees) and under 5s are free.
Plus, if you get in there quickly, adult ticket holders also get a £20 voucher to spend at the festival - buy at wideskiesfestival.co.uk from October 1.