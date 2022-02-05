'Get involved and enjoy' - Norfolk Platinum Jubilee plans revealed

Crowds gathered to greet the Queen when she attended a church service at West Newton in February, 2020 - the last occasion she was seen in public in Norfolk before the coronavirus lockdown - Credit: Chris Bishop

Let's come together to salute the remarkable reign of our Queen.

That's the call from organisers of Norfolk's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, as they reveal how the county will mark the monarch's 70 years as sovereign.

Elizabeth II acceded to the throne on February 6, 1952, after her father King George VI died in his sleep at Sandringham.

This weekend, she will mark the beginning of her Platinum Jubilee Year on her Norfolk estate.

A host of events are to take place across the country over four days in June. But celebrations in Norfolk will continue far beyond the weekend of June 2 - 5.

James Bagge, Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk, chairs the committee which has spent months finalising plans to involve as many people as possible.

“This Platinum Jubilee Year presents us in Norfolk with a unique opportunity to celebrate the life of service of our own very special resident and above all to say 'thank you’ for all she has done and continues to do," he said.

"Let us show her how much we love her. Let’s re-energise our communities which have served us so well across the county over the last two difficult years and now let’ s have some fun.

"Pray for some lovely weather over the first weekend in June and start to plan those street parties and other community events. Get involved and enjoy.”

London will see Trooping the Colour, a Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace broadcast live by the BBC and a Jubilee Pageant.

Sandringham will stage a beacon lighting, a concert featuring Katherine Jenkins and the Military Wives with a flyover and fireworks, a live screening of Party at the Palace and a motoring pageant.

More than 50 beacon lightings have so far been confirmed across Norfolk, while communities will be staging street parties or coming together to take part in the Big Jubilee Lunch over the weekend.

A Royal Salute will form the centrepiece of the Royal Norfolk Show on June 29 and 30.

It will be performed by more than 1,000 schoolchildren and adult singers, a 60-piece orchestra, 20 samba drummers, and an African choir.

A series of Platinum Jubilee Trails will improve access to parts of the countryside to encourage well-being, physical activity and environmental awareness.

And people of all ages will be able to take part in Norfolk's Platinum Jubilee Challenge Awards, by completing series of physical, environmental, learning and creative challenges.

From Saturday, people can sign up for Norfolk’s Platinum Jubilee events and activities via the website www.platinumjubileenorfolk.org.

Organisers can also submit details of events, which will appear on a calendar and interactive map when the website goes fully live in early April.

Norfolk has its own social media accounts being set up for the occasion:

