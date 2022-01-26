Farm launching wild camping with breakfast hampers and street food nights

The Little Norfolk Farm is launching wild camping this summer, pictured is a previous street food event. - Credit: Jessica Clements

A farm in Norfolk is launching wild camping this summer for those looking for a rural getaway.

The Little Norfolk Farm in Horsford is run by couple Jessica Clements and Ashley Lawrence and since the start of the pandemic they have diversified their business hugely.

They have gone from just producing eggs from free-range hens to street food events and farmers' markets, vegetable box deliveries and a farm shop.

Jessica Clements in The Little Norfolk Farm shop. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Their latest venture is wild camping, which costs £25 a night for a pitch for up to four people, which is running on select Fridays and Saturdays from June 3 to coincide with the street food events.

The campsite is also open from August 5 to 27 and breakfast hampers will be available to buy with local bread, bacon and sausages.

The Little Norfolk Farm in Horsford is launching wild camping this summer, which will have toilet facilities and outside taps. - Credit: Jessica Clements

Miss Clements said: "We had massive footfall at our summer street food events with people asking if we offered camping so we wanted to give it a go."

The Spring Craft and Farmers Market is taking place on Sunday, April 24 from 11am to 3pm.

Book camping at pitchup.com and you can shop at thelittlenorfolkfarm.co.uk