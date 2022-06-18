Roar! Dinosaur Adventure opens its new attraction Valley of the Dinosaurs. (L to R) Intrepid explorers, brothers Adam, 9, Harrison, 4, and James Clarke, 7, are preparing to enter! - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

It has been one of Norfolk's most beloved attractions for years.

Now, Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, based in Lenwade, is ready to delight a whole new generation with the opening of its latest creation.

The Valley of the Dinosaurs is an interactive and immersive Jurassic trail, featuring new animatronic and static dinosaurs.

It promises to create enjoyment for all prehistoric fans, transporting them back in time to a land where dinosaurs roamed freely.

As well as the new animatronics, the valley is also host to interactive AR points that can be used via an app and a magic mirror where families can make photographic memories to take away.

This month there will be cheap tickets up for grabs at almost half price on Mondays and Tuesdays. Usually £17.95, tickets will be £9.95 for Dippy's Jubilee June and covers all attractions.

And to round the month off, Roarr! is bringing back its award-winning event, Dinos at Night, for one night only on Saturday, June 25.

