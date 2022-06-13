News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk family adventure park slashes ticket prices for June

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:40 PM June 13, 2022
xxx_03_roarrdinosauradventure_lenwade_jun22

Roarr! has launched tickets at almost half price for certain days in June - Credit: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

A Norfolk adventure park is launching cheap tickets for visitors in June.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade is offering tickets at almost half price on Mondays and Tuesdays this month.

Tickets, which are usually £17.95, are £9.95 for Dippy's Jubilee June and cover all attractions.

Attractions include the Secret Animal Garden, Norfolk’s largest indoor play area Dinomite, the Splash Zone, Dippy's Theatre, Neanderthal Walk and archaeology activity X-Tinction.

Also open are Roarr!’s new Valley of the Dinosaurs, with animatronic and static dinosaurs, and Dippy’s Exploration Adventure, an indoor maze with tunnels and obstacles.

The offer also extends to Father's Day weekend, June 18 and 19.

To round off June, Roarr! is bringing back its award-winning event, Dinos at Night, for one night only. 

From 6pm to 10pm on Saturday, June 25, the prehistoric experience will have games, street food and live music as well as the usual attractions.

Tickets are available on the Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure website for £9.95.

