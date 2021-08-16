News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tom Jones, Earlham Park review: 'A masterclass in showmanship'

Victoria Pertusa

Published: 11:35 AM August 16, 2021    Updated: 11:45 AM August 16, 2021
Tom Jones performing at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Sir Tom Jones was back as strong as ever as he performed on Sunday night in Earlham Park in Norwich.

Thousands of loyal fans have waited over a year to watch him play live as last year's gig was postponed due to Covid.

But it was well worth the wait and the atmosphere was buzzing as he opened the show with two of his classic hits What's New Pussycat? and It's Not Unusual.

He then went on to sing some songs from his newest and number one album, Surrounded by Time.

Tom Jones performing at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

He also covered songs from Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan and Cat Stevens.

He joked with the crowd and pointed out how his grandson flew him into the concert in a helicopter. 

There was a great mix of nostalgic classics, including Delilah and Sex Bomb, and newer songs and the energy never dropped during the evening. 

The X Factor: Celebrity winner Megan McKenna and Chris Simmons warmed up the crowd ahead of the Welsh crooner's performance. 

Even at the age of 81 and after almost 60 years of performing live, Sir Tom Jones is as strong as ever.

He even came back to perform a couple of extra songs after he had finished.

He engaged throughout the night with the crowd and never once stopped for a break, including giving one of his fans a shout out for their 60th birthday.

Tom Jones performing at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

The audience was an eclectic mix of the older generation and some newer fans appreciating the talents of the Welsh superstar.

There were plenty of sing-along moments and eruptions of applause to his well-known hits. 

After enjoying a magnificent night of music and a masterclass in showmanship given by Sir Tom Jones, his fans left with a smile on their face as they left the green, green grass of Earlham Park.  
 

