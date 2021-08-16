Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Tom Jones concert in Earlham Park?

Gallery

Published: 11:09 AM August 16, 2021 Updated: 11:44 AM August 16, 2021

Around 8,000 fans headed to Earlham Park in Norwich to watch the Tom Jones concert. - Credit: Archant 2021

Thousands of Tom Jones fans headed to the green, green, grass of Earlham Park on Sunday for the first major concert in Norwich since the start of the pandemic.

Sir Tom came to Norwich on his Surrounded by Time UK tour, which celebrates his 41st album that was released in April this year and debuted at number one in the album charts.

Tom Jones performing at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

The concert was postponed from 2020 due to coronavirus, but was certainly worth the wait and he performed to around 8,000 fans.

Before the main event, there was a whole host of support acts, including The X Factor: Celebrity winner and reality star Megan McKenna.

There were seated and standing tickets available for the show and attendees were also encouraged to take a lateral flow test before attending.

Tom Jones performing at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Tom Jones has been a fixture in British music for 50 years and has had over 30 top 40 singles, including Sex Bomb and It's Not Unusual, and he is also a judge on talent show The Voice.

While the concert was going on a sinkhole opened up in a nearby footpath, which was fenced off and police kept a watchful eye to make sure revellers got home safe.

A group of friends from Norfolk and Barry Island in Wales reunited to see Tom Jones perform at Earlham Park in Norwich. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Fans on their way to the Tom Jones concert at Earlham Park in Norwich. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Fans on their way to the Tom Jones concert at Earlham Park in Norwich. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Taking a rest before the Tom Jones concert at Earlham Park in Norwich were, from left, Sarah George, 24, Colette Dale, 48, and David George, 58. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Fans on their way to see Tom Jones perform at Earlham Park in Norwich. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

From left, Leanne Jones, Carole Norman, Debbie Jones and Cynthia Harris came from Barry Island in Wales reunited to see Tom Jones perform at Earlham Park in Norwich. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Chris Simmons opening the show for Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Chris Simmons opening the show for Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Crowds watching Chris Simmons performing at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Chris Simmons opening the show for Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Chris Simmons opening the show for Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Crowds watching Chris Simmons performing at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Crowds watching Chris Simmons performing at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Crowds getting ready to watch Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Crowds getting ready to watch Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Crowds getting ready to watch Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Crowds getting ready to watch Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Crowds getting ready to watch Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Crowds getting ready to watch Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Crowds getting ready to watch Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Crowds getting ready to watch Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Crowds getting ready to watch Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Megan McKenna supporting Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Megan McKenna supporting Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Megan McKenna supporting Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Megan McKenna supporting Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Crowds watcing Megan Mckenna perform at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Crowds watcing Megan Mckenna perform at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Megan McKenna supporting Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021