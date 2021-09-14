Five places you can pick your own pumpkin in Norfolk

Published: 4:38 PM September 14, 2021

There are plenty of pumpkins to pick at Old Hall Farm Picture: Old Hall Farm - Credit: Archant

It is almost the spooky season and what better way to get into the Halloween spirit than going pumpkin picking.

Here are five options to choose from in Norfolk.

1. Wroxham Barns

Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU

When: October 18 until 28, 10am to 5pm

Price: £7.50 per person, under 2s are free but require a £1 pumpkin fee. Tickets are available on their website.

At the Pumpkin Festival, guests will be able to pick their own pumpkin to carve with the help of a team of carvers.

Visitors will also have access to an indoor play area and twice daily Halloween themed shows from Bella and Barny — the attraction's mascots.

Pumpkin picking is back at Hirsty's Family Fun Park Picture: Hirsty's - Credit: Archant

2. Hirsty's Family Fun Park





Where: Hirstys Family Fun Park, Yarmouth Road, Hemsby, Norfolk, NR29 4NL

When: October 23 until 31

Price: Adult entry is £7.50, Children between 2 and 16 are £12.50. Tickets can be purchased from their website.

As well as picking a pumpkin to carve on site, guests to Hirsty's Fun Park can get their face painted, enjoy the park's play equipment, and join the Pumpkin Queen for a walk through the maze.

Prizes will be given out each day for the best costume and the best pumpkin.

3. Rookery Meadows





Where: Rookery Farm, Watton Road, Attleborough, NR17 1LB

When: October 16 to 31, open 10am until 4pm

Price: Tickets are free, just pay for the Pumpkins you choose. A link to tickets can be found on their Facebook page.

Pick up a wheelbarrow and venture into Rookery Meadow's very own pumpkin patch.

While carving their pumpkin visitors can treat themselves to refreshments and wander around the craft stalls on display.

Tickets need to be booked but guests can turn up at any time, but last entry to the pumpkin patch is at 3pm.

4. Old Hall Farm





Where: Old Hall Farm, Norwich Road, NR35 2LP

When: October 8 until 31.

Price: Entry is £5 per car.

Old Hall Farm's annual pick your own Pumpkin event is back. The event offers a free pumpkin with the entry price, but other pumpkins and gourds will also be available to purchase.

There will also be a trail around the farm, with the shop and café open as usual.

A BBQ will be available on October 30 and 31.

Halloween Pumpkin Pickin’' at Pettitts Animal Adventure Park Picture: Contributed - Credit: Archant

5. Pettitts Animal Adventure Park





Where: Pettitts Animal Adventure Park, Church Road, Reedham, NR13 3UA.

When: October 23 until 31.

Price: Included in entry to park, which is £16.50 for adults and £15.0 for children between 2 and 15.

At Pettitts, all paying children will get to pick a pumpkin from the adventure park's patch and take it to a carving area to get it ready for the spooky season.

The park will also host spook-tacular rides, animals and attractions for a day of family fun.