Pick-you-own pumpkin house returning to Norfolk for 2021

Video

Published: 12:59 PM September 23, 2021

A house that is a bit of a squash when you step inside is returning to Norfolk this Halloween.

The Pumpkin House launched at Brookhill Farm in Thursford in 2018 and it will be back for the fourth year from Friday, October 22 until Sunday, October 31.

The farm is run by couple Henry and Victoria Cushing and each year they create the Halloween attraction with their children.

The Pumpkin House first launched in 2018 and it has been a hit every year since. - Credit: Archant

It is set to be bigger and better than ever, with 1,000 pumpkins to choose from on the wooden shelves, ranging from a traditional jack-o'-lantern to the goosebumps with warty skin, and prices start at £4.50.

Before visitors arrive at the Pumpkin House, there is a trail decorated with pumpkins and scarecrows and the hay bale maze is returning.

New for 2021 is a hay play area for little ones and a covered area where guests can enjoy teas, coffees, homemade cakes and pumpkin soup under cover.

There will be 1,000 pumpkins to choose from in The Pumpkin House. - Credit: Archant

There will also be a pop-up shop selling broomsticks, witches hats and other fun things.

It will be open from 10am to 4pm daily (subject to weather conditions) with free parking - visit the @thepumpkinhousethursford Facebook page for updates.