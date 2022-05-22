News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Country park to host jubilee picnic with street food, Pimm's and cream teas

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:00 AM May 22, 2022
The Old Buckenham Country Park café reopens with a new menu. Owner Ben Devlin. 

Old Buckenham Country Park owner Ben Devlin in front of the café. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

From jugs of Pimm's to tasty pizzas, celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Picnic in the Park.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 4, in Old Buckenham Country Park from 2pm until the evening with free entry and parking.

It will be on the field by the café, which recently launched a new menu, and it overlooks the lake. 

There will be live music from local musicians and activities for children, including a treasure hunt from Alan at Talk Wildlife who runs a nature programme there.

The OB Café boasts a large outdoor seating area with a heated tent too.  

Picnic in the Park will take place at Old Buckenham Country Park. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

You can bring your own picnic or buy from Fitzroys Street Food, which does macaroni cheese and other vegetarian dishes, and Pommarola Pizza.

Old Buckenham Country Park will also be selling jugs of Pimm's and cream teas with homemade scones.

Ben Devlin, who opened the park in 2020, said: "We want to bring people together in the local villages to celebrate and it would be great if people brought flags to make it colourful." 

