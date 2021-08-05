Weekly street food event at farm to host live music and farmers market

Published: 12:05 PM August 5, 2021

The organisers of a street food event at a Norfolk farm are introducing live music and a farmers market due to its popularity.

Oakland Outdoors takes place every Saturday from 3pm until 11pm at Oakland Organic Eggs Ltd in Horsford and it returned at the start of July after its success in summer 2020.

The event has free entry and parking and attracts 500 to 700 people each week, with visitors welcome to bring their own games and entertainment to play in the five-acre field.

Oakland Outdoors runs every Saturday, with four local street food vendors each time - pictured is Zaks. - Credit: Jessica Clements

There is a bar and four local food vendors each time, with three mains and a dessert option, which this weekend is Zaks Authentic American Diners, Harry's Soul Train, The Potato Pod and The Waffle Wagon.

Jessica Clements, 36, who took the farm on three years ago with partner Ashley Lawrence, said: "We are going to extend the event through September as it is so popular and the support has been absolutely incredible."

The Pig Pen with hay for children to play in at Oakland Outdoors. - Credit: Jessica Clements

Building on its success, they have now got a music license and a stage, with local acts Charlie Sadd and Adam Meek performing from 5pm on Saturday (August 7).

The pair are also running a farmers market this Sunday (August 8) from 11am until 3pm with 50 local vendors, including Panther Brewery, Bee Sweet and Norfolk Dog Bandanas.

There will also be a bar and food available, with plans to run it as a seasonal event.

Miss Clements added: "There will be a massive variety of things, from people who create things out of palette wood to a chocolatier.

"We will see how this event goes but there has been such a massive response to it already, so we are hoping to do another Christmas farmers market at the beginning of November and possibly in the spring.

There are hay bales for groups to sit on at Oakland Outdoors. - Credit: Jessica Clements

"We've noticed as our events get busier and busier people are interested more in what we are doing at the farm."

The address is Oakland Organic Eggs, Sandy Lane, Horsford, NR10 3FB and you can see all the local businesses taking part in the farmers market on the 'Oakland Organic Eggs LTD' Facebook page.