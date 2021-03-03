News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fringe Festival not joking around with comedy line-up in store

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:15 PM March 3, 2021   
Meryl O'Rourke is on the comedy line-up for the Norwich Fringe Festival 2021.

Meryl O'Rourke is on the comedy line-up for the Norwich Fringe Festival 2021 - Credit: David Harrison

The organisation of a virtual festival taking place is gathering pace as a comedy line-up has been announced. 

Norwich Fringe Festival is taking place online from March 18 to 22 to mark the event's return after a six year hiatus. 

The festival will stream from 4pm to 10pm each day with a mixture of new theatre, music, an arts showcase, and comedy.

Hooma Comedy Club, based in Norwich, has taken the role of associate producer for the comedy line-up this year, which includes presenting their own Friday night takeover on March 19. 

The line-up for the evening includes Ciara Jack, one of the region’s most informed comics, who turns big topics into laughs. 

East Anglian comedian Ciara Jack will appear at Norwich Fringe Festival.

Ciara Jack - Credit: Submitted

Norwich double act Colin Daniels and his guide dog Woodie are also on the line-up, as is stand up comedian Tom Alban. 

Comedian Tom Alban has been confirmed for the Norwich Fringe Festival 2021.

Comedian Tom Alban has been confirmed for the Norwich Fringe Festival, which takes place online this month - Credit: Submitted

Jason Stampe is a cornerstone of East Anglia's comedy circuit as the founder and resident MC at Big Deal Comedy Club in Cambridge.

He is confirmed for the festival as is Louie Green, who has recently shared the stage with big television names such as Rhys James from Mock the Week.

Norwich Fringe

Norwich Fringe Festival logo - Credit: Norwich Fringe Festival

More comedy names are also confirmed for the Thursday night with Norwich's Nelson Gombakomba, bringing his new show called Colours.

He has performed all over the country including the Comedy Store in London and he was a finalist in the Amused Moose New Act Competition last year.

Acclaimed stand-up comic Meryl O'Rourke revels in her bitterness. She supported Frankie Boyle for part of his last tour and is an acclaimed writer for television.

Elliot Simpson will be presenting his show (A)sexy and I Know it late night on the Thursday, promising tales of gender, stakes, queerness and cakes.

Elliot Simpson will be presenting his show (A)sexy and I Know it at the Norwich Fringe Festival.

Elliot Simpson will be presenting his show (A)sexy and I Know it at the Norwich Fringe Festival - Credit: Submitted

Joseph Ballard, Norwich Fringe director, said: “We’ve a great line-up of comedy in this year’s festival. Stand-up has an important place within any fringe festival – it’s the chance to try out new material and reach different audiences, just like the new theatre and music that’s also part of the four days.

"After the past year I think we could all do with a good laugh and we’ll be in great company to do so." 

Norwich Fringe Festival

Joseph Ballard, director of Norwich Fringe Festival - Credit: Joseph Ballard

The festival will all be streamed via an online TV channel that can be accessed by purchasing day tickets, sold on a pay-what-you-can approach ranging from £4-9.

The full programme and tickets are available at www.norwichfringe.org.uk. 

