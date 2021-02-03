Norwich Fringe Festival returns after six years

Published: 3:31 PM February 3, 2021 Updated: 3:46 PM February 3, 2021

Despite the arts and culture sector being severely hit by Covid-19, a popular city festival will be returning after six years.

The Norwich Fringe Festival 2021 will run from March 18 to 21, with all shows and events being streamed either live or pre-recorded online.

Organisers have put together a varied programme ranging from theatre to comedy, art and music.

Joseph Ballard, director of Norwich Fringe, said: “I’d been exploring options for resurrecting the city’s Fringe for a while and last year – while times were challenging for all of us – I wanted to connect creatives and makers of all artforms together.

Norwich Fringe Festival logo - Credit: Norwich Fringe Festival

"The people of the creative sector have been hit hard, with livelihoods disappearing almost overnight.

"Norwich Fringe is about supporting the creative community all year round and presenting a platform and nurturing stance for new work to reach new audiences.”

The four-day festival will be streamed from 4pm to 10pm each day, all streamed via an online TV channel.

The festival line-up includes acts from Norfolk and further afield, including a stand-up and a comedy night with Hooma Comedy Club, and a Cabaret night hosted by diva Titania Trust.

There will also be mindreading from Alex McAleer, puppetry and magic, as well as mixed media shows.

A live improvised performance from Slovenian composer Jaka Škapin, as well as contributions from nations such as Ghana and Zambia, also feature in the line up.

The festival has been supported using public funding from Arts Council England as well as Mr Ballard’s theatre company New Stages.

Pay-what-you-can day tickets are now available with organisers suggesting a range from £4 to £9.

Free activities and events will also be available and an open call for a group exhibition and visual arts project will be launched soon.

Mr Ballard added: "We wanted to make sure it remained accessible, hence the pay-what-you-can approach, remembering that all box office income will go to the creatives and makers.

"They are excited about being able to share their work with audiences and earn some much-needed income after other festivals, venues and theatres have remained closed for so long.”

The full programme and tickets are available at www.norwichfringe.org.uk.