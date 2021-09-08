7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Published: 2:32 PM September 8, 2021

Adventure Cinema is heading to Sprowston Manor, with films Pretty Woman and The Lion King. - Credit: Adventure Cinema

From storytelling under Dippy the Dinosaur to comedian Simon Amstell's gig, here are some things to do in Norfolk this weekend.

These are just some of the great events taking place across the county from September 11 to 12 2021.

Storytelling sessions take place under Dippy's tail on Saturday mornings. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

1. What: Dino Tales, Norwich

Where: Norwich Cathedral. 65 The Close, Norwich, NR1 4DH

When: September 11, 9am-9.30am

Price: £1.50 per child, accompanying adults free, see the full storytelling programme and book dippy.cathedral.org.uk/dippy-events/dippy-tails

As part of Dippy the Dinosaur's visit to Norwich, the Cathedral is hosting storytelling sessions under its tail.

Aimed at children aged five to seven, these sessions take place on Saturday mornings.

This Saturday, local authors Rachel Cladingbowl and Harriet Jones will unveil their second children’s story Blake’s Small Adventure, set on the north Norfolk coast.

Simon Amstell is performing at Norwich Theatre Royal in September. - Credit: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

2. What: Simon Amstell, Norwich

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL

When: September 11, 8pm

Price: £26.50, under-18s: £24.50 (show suitable for ages 15+), norwichtheatre.org, 01603 630000

Simon Amstell is taking show Spirit Hole across the UK and it is his first stand-up tour since the release of his internationally-acclaimed feature film Benjamin and Netflix special Set Free.

It will be a blissful, spiritual, sensational exploration of love, sex, shame, mushrooms and more.

Simon Amstell previously hosted hit panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks, which earned him a number of awards.

Norfolk Heritage Open Days 2021 features a jam-packed programme of free events, including a day out at Pensthorpe Natural Park. - Credit: Keiron Tovell

3. Norfolk Heritage Open Days, Norfolk-wide

Where: Various locations

When: September 10-19

Price: Free, pre-booking needed for some events at norfolkheritageopendays.co.uk

Heritage Open Days are returning to Norfolk and there are almost 300 free events happening, which includes walks, performances and tours.

Among the places you can visit this weekend are The Bear Shop Garden in Norwich (September 10-12 and 17-19, 11am-4pm), The Fisherman's Hospital in Great Yarmouth (September 10-12 and 16-18, 10am-4pm) and the Little Cressingham Mill (September 11, 11am-3pm). No booking is required for any of these events.

The Open Produce and Handicraft Show is returning to Old Buckenham. - Credit: Contributed

4. Open Produce and Handicraft Show, Old Buckenham

Where: Old Buckenham Village Hall, Abbey Road, Old Buckenham, NR17 1RH

When: September 12, entries to be staged by 11am, public entry at 2.30pm

Price: 50p

The show takes place at the village hall this Sunday, with 100 classes for cookery, flowers, handicrafts, eggs, art, vegetables and fruit and there will also be special classes for children.

The classes cost 20p each to enter and if you enter two, entry to the show is free.

For a copy of the schedule or other details you can email bettyannstacey23@gmail.com

Catch up with friends and enjoy a film under the stars this summer. - Credit: John Smalley/Adventure Cinema

5. Adventure Cinema, Sprowston

Where: Sprowston Manor, Wroxham Road, Sprowston, NR7 8RP

When: September 10-11, films start at 8pm on both days

Cost: Adults: £14.50, under-16s (for The Lion King): £9.50 (both plus booking fee), adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/sprowston-manor

Adventure Cinema has been touring the UK throughout the summer and its outdoor screen will be arriving in Sprowston this weekend.

On the Friday night it will be romantic comedy Pretty Woman, which stars Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, and on Saturday the 2019 remake of The Lion King will be shown.

Attendees are also welcome to bring their own picnic, with alcohol, soft drinks, hot food and snacks available to buy at the event too.

The Great Ellingham Craft and Gift Fair launches this weekend. - Credit: Supplied

6. Great Ellingham Craft and Gift Fair, Great Ellingham

Where: Great Ellingham Recreation Centre, Watton Road, Great Ellingham, NR17 1HZ

When: September 12, 10am-3pm

Price: Free

This charity event will raise funds for the Priscilla Bacon Lodge Hospice and The Great Ellingham Recreation Centre.

Browse over 40 stalls selling unique handcrafted items and gifts.

Refreshments will also be available and there will be free parking.

There will be jousting in the main arena at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair. - Credit: Living Heritage Events

7. Sandringham Game and Country Fair, Sandringham

Where: Sandringham Estate, Sandringham, PE35 6EN

When: September 11-12, 10am-6pm

Price: Advance prices: adults: £14, over-65s: £13, children (5-15 inclusive): £4, tickets also available on the gate, call 01283 820548 or visit livingheritagecountryshows.com/sandringham-game-country

The Sandringham Game and Country Fair returns this weekend and in the main arena the programme includes jousting, a motorbike stunt team and Shetland pony racing.

There will be a fun dog show, food and drink stalls, cookery demonstrations from top chefs and crafts.

There will also be chainsaw competitions and a range of children's activities.