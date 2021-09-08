News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sandringham Game and Country Fair returns this weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:08 PM September 8, 2021   
There will be jousting in the main arena at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair. 

From chainsaw carving to jousting, there is something for everyone as the Sandringham Game and Country Fair returns for 2021. 

The event takes place at the Sandringham Estate this weekend on September 11 and 12 and it will be open from 10am until 6pm each day. 

There will be lots to see in the main arena, including jousting, the Stannage Stunt Team on motorbikes, Horse Boarding, with someone on a skateboard attached to a horse and rider, and Shetland Pony Racing.

Shetland Pony Racing will be in the main arena at the event. 

The World of Dogs area at the event will host training demonstrations, the Waggy Tails Fun Dog Show, the 'Chase the Bunny' competition and much more. 

The British Lumberjack Sports Association will be in the Wood Village over the weekend, where there will be chopping and sawing competitions.

Horseboarding always wows the crowds. 

You will also find the chainsaw carvers there, who will create incredible sculptures and take part in a speed carve twice a day, with amazing results in just 30 minutes. 

In the Falconry Village, you will find hawks, owls, falcons and lots more birds on display and you can also watch demonstrations, have a go yourself and chat to the handlers. 

'Chase the Bunny' is always a popular event at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair. 

After all those events and activities you are bound to be hungry and there is a large selection of food and drink stalls with cuisines from around the world.

There will be cookery demonstrations from chefs including Andrea Wallace, teacher at Leiths School of Food and Wine, and The Crabstock Boys and there will be samples too. 

Craft stalls will be at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair. 

Live music will keep guests entertained, including Kevin O'Regan and the Heritage Jazz Band, and the event also features the Fishing Village and crafts for sale.

Children will be kept entertained with activites such a pot makin,g sand art and a puppet show. 

Advance tickets cost £14 for adults, £13 for over-65s and £4 for children (5-15 inclusive) and a family ticket is also available for £36 (two adults and up to three children). Dogs are welcome on leads.

Buy tickets at livingheritagecountryshows.com/sandringham-game-country or on the gate. 

