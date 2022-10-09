News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

7 of the best places to see fireworks in Norfolk in 2022

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:00 AM October 9, 2022
The popular fireworks display organised by Downham Market Round Table was held at Stradsett Hall. Pi

Downham Market is one of the places hosting a big fireworks display. - Credit: Archant

Make sure Bonfire Night goes off with a bang and head to one of these fantastic fireworks displays in Norfolk. 

Titanium Fireworks will be putting on the display in Scottow. 

Titanium Fireworks will be putting on the display in Scottow. - Credit: Supplied by North Walsham Rugby Club

1. North Walsham Halloween Fireworks Spectacular, Scottow

Where: North Walsham Rugby Club, Scottow, NR10 5BU

When: October 30, 4pm-8pm (fireworks 7.30pm)

Price: £12.50 + booking fee, under 3s free, VIP and family tickets available, buy through the North Walsham Rugby Club website, free parking 

Enjoy a top notch evening of entertainment at this Bonfire Night event, which will include live music and fire breathers.

Ahead of the main fireworks display you will also be able to enjoy the rides at Gray's Funfair and tuck into tasty street food, ranging from burgers to paella. 

Promo shot for Fairground Frights with a creepy girl by fire.

Fairground Frights will end with a fireworks display. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

Most Read

  1. 1 New town bigger than Cromer proposed for Norfolk countryside
  2. 2 The Norfolk village populated by 'distinctly superior people'
  3. 3 One person injured and three arrested following fight in Norwich
  1. 4 Crime scene after city stabbing stuns onlookers
  2. 5 All emergency services called to crash with rescue equipment used
  3. 6 Much-loved food hall and café closing due to 'tsunami of problems'
  4. 7 Restaurant being booked a year in advance after being named best in England
  5. 8 New 233-mile cycle route exploring Norfolk countryside to launch
  6. 9 Driver caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on A47
  7. 10 Major stores announce changes to Christmas opening hours

2. Fireworks Finale at Fairground Frights, Great Yarmouth

Where: Pleasure Beach, South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3EH

When: October 30, 5pm-8.30pm

Price: £19.50 entry to Fairground Frights (ages 10+), buy on the Pleasure Beach website

Fairground Frights is the Halloween event running at the Pleasure Beach from October 26 to 30 with unlimited rides, scare actors and mazes.

To celebrate the end of the season there will be a spectacular fireworks display on October 30. 

The Clements family enjoying the low bang firework display at Wroxham Barns Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Clements family enjoying the low bang firework display at Wroxham Barns Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

3. Low Bang Firework Event, Hoveton

Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU

When: November 3-4, 5.30pm-8.30pm

Price: Pitch for up to six people: £65, buy on the Wroxham Barns website, free parking 

Wroxham Barns is bringing back its low bang firework display by popular demand, which is both child and animal friendly.

Groups of up to six get their own pitch and can bring blankets and chairs and tickets include entry to the Junior Farm and Fun Park, with street food trucks and a bar there too.  

We Love Fireworks returns to Wymondham for 2022. 

We Love Fireworks returns to Wymondham for 2022. - Credit: Wymondham RFC

4. We Love Fireworks, Wymondham 

Where: Wymondham Rugby Football Club, Barnard Fields, Bray Drive, Wymondham, NR18 0GQ

When: November 4, 5pm-11pm 

Price: Aged 12+: £6, under 12: £4, under 4s free, buy through the Wymondham Rugby Football Club website, limited onsite parking £5 a car 

This display is one of the biggest in Norfolk and always attracts a lively crowd.

There will also be bars, more than 10 food vendors, concession stands and a fairground. 

Downham Market Fireworks 2020 has been cancelled. Picture: Downham Round Table

Downham Market Fireworks by The Round Table. - Credit: Downham Market Round Table

5. Downham Market Fireworks by The Round Table, Stradsett

Where: Stradsett Hall and Country Park, Stradsett, PE33 9HH

When: November 5, 4.30pm-9.30pm (display approximately 7.30pm)

Price: Adult (16+): £8, child (5-16): £5, under 5s free, family tickets available, buy on Eventbrite, free parking 

One of the biggest displays in the west of the county, this event will have a festival vibe with live entertainment, fire dancers and a fairground.

There will also be a bonfire and a range of food and drink vendors, alongside the Round Table barbecue.

There will be a fantastic fireworks display in Hempnall. 

There will be a fantastic fireworks display in Hempnall. - Credit: Supplied

6. The Friends of Hempnall School Fireworks Display, Hempnall 

Where: Hempnall Village Hall and Playing Field, Hempnall, NR15 2NG

When: November 5, 5pm-7.30pm (fireworks 7pm) 

Price: Advance tickets: adults: £5, under 16s: £4, under 3s: free, family tickets available, buy on Ticket Tailor website or find link on 'Hempnall Fireworks hosted by F.O.H.S' Facebook event, (£6/£5 on gate), no on-site parking so park considerately in village 

This display is back bigger and better than ever and you can expect to be amazed by the fireworks from Flash FX. 

There will also be a bar, which will serve a range of drinks including mulled wine, a barbecue and toffee and chocolate apples to enjoy. 

Autumn Lights is returning to the Norfolk Showground for 2022. 

Autumn Lights is returning to the Norfolk Showground for 2022 with two fireworks displays. - Credit: Milner Creative

7. Autumn Lights Norfolk, New Costessey

Where: Dereham Road, New Costessey, Norwich, NR5 0TT

When: November 12, 4pm-9pm 

Price: Adults: £17.50 + booking fee, children (3-16): £10 + booking fee, under 3s free, family tickets available, buy on the Autumn Lights website 

Norfolk's 'biggest ever' fireworks event will take place at the Showground with two displays set to music, including one for children.

There will also be stage entertainment, including DJs, a party band, glow drummers and a fire show, a street food and drink village and a funfair. 

Bonfire Night
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Tiffany Long, 24, of the White Hart in Ashill

'I'm absolutely gobsmacked' - Norfolk village pub chef wins national award

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
La Mama's

Takeaway with zero rating for food hygiene could be prosecuted

Nigel Chapman

Logo Icon
Police have released CCTV images of a group of people they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Man knocked unconscious and jaw fractured in city assault

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Get into the festive spirit as Winter Wonderland is coming to the Norfolk Showground. 

Christmas | Video

What to expect at Winter Wonderland running for 6 weeks with REAL ice rink

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon