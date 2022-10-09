7 of the best places to see fireworks in Norfolk in 2022

Downham Market is one of the places hosting a big fireworks display. - Credit: Archant

Make sure Bonfire Night goes off with a bang and head to one of these fantastic fireworks displays in Norfolk.

Titanium Fireworks will be putting on the display in Scottow. - Credit: Supplied by North Walsham Rugby Club

1. North Walsham Halloween Fireworks Spectacular, Scottow

Where: North Walsham Rugby Club, Scottow, NR10 5BU

When: October 30, 4pm-8pm (fireworks 7.30pm)

Price: £12.50 + booking fee, under 3s free, VIP and family tickets available, buy through the North Walsham Rugby Club website, free parking

Enjoy a top notch evening of entertainment at this Bonfire Night event, which will include live music and fire breathers.

Ahead of the main fireworks display you will also be able to enjoy the rides at Gray's Funfair and tuck into tasty street food, ranging from burgers to paella.

Fairground Frights will end with a fireworks display. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

2. Fireworks Finale at Fairground Frights, Great Yarmouth

Where: Pleasure Beach, South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3EH

When: October 30, 5pm-8.30pm

Price: £19.50 entry to Fairground Frights (ages 10+), buy on the Pleasure Beach website

Fairground Frights is the Halloween event running at the Pleasure Beach from October 26 to 30 with unlimited rides, scare actors and mazes.

To celebrate the end of the season there will be a spectacular fireworks display on October 30.

The Clements family enjoying the low bang firework display at Wroxham Barns Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

3. Low Bang Firework Event, Hoveton

Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU

When: November 3-4, 5.30pm-8.30pm

Price: Pitch for up to six people: £65, buy on the Wroxham Barns website, free parking

Wroxham Barns is bringing back its low bang firework display by popular demand, which is both child and animal friendly.

Groups of up to six get their own pitch and can bring blankets and chairs and tickets include entry to the Junior Farm and Fun Park, with street food trucks and a bar there too.

We Love Fireworks returns to Wymondham for 2022. - Credit: Wymondham RFC

4. We Love Fireworks, Wymondham

Where: Wymondham Rugby Football Club, Barnard Fields, Bray Drive, Wymondham, NR18 0GQ

When: November 4, 5pm-11pm

Price: Aged 12+: £6, under 12: £4, under 4s free, buy through the Wymondham Rugby Football Club website, limited onsite parking £5 a car

This display is one of the biggest in Norfolk and always attracts a lively crowd.

There will also be bars, more than 10 food vendors, concession stands and a fairground.

Downham Market Fireworks by The Round Table. - Credit: Downham Market Round Table

5. Downham Market Fireworks by The Round Table, Stradsett

Where: Stradsett Hall and Country Park, Stradsett, PE33 9HH

When: November 5, 4.30pm-9.30pm (display approximately 7.30pm)

Price: Adult (16+): £8, child (5-16): £5, under 5s free, family tickets available, buy on Eventbrite, free parking

One of the biggest displays in the west of the county, this event will have a festival vibe with live entertainment, fire dancers and a fairground.

There will also be a bonfire and a range of food and drink vendors, alongside the Round Table barbecue.

There will be a fantastic fireworks display in Hempnall. - Credit: Supplied

6. The Friends of Hempnall School Fireworks Display, Hempnall

Where: Hempnall Village Hall and Playing Field, Hempnall, NR15 2NG

When: November 5, 5pm-7.30pm (fireworks 7pm)

Price: Advance tickets: adults: £5, under 16s: £4, under 3s: free, family tickets available, buy on Ticket Tailor website or find link on 'Hempnall Fireworks hosted by F.O.H.S' Facebook event, (£6/£5 on gate), no on-site parking so park considerately in village

This display is back bigger and better than ever and you can expect to be amazed by the fireworks from Flash FX.

There will also be a bar, which will serve a range of drinks including mulled wine, a barbecue and toffee and chocolate apples to enjoy.

Autumn Lights is returning to the Norfolk Showground for 2022 with two fireworks displays. - Credit: Milner Creative

7. Autumn Lights Norfolk, New Costessey

Where: Dereham Road, New Costessey, Norwich, NR5 0TT

When: November 12, 4pm-9pm

Price: Adults: £17.50 + booking fee, children (3-16): £10 + booking fee, under 3s free, family tickets available, buy on the Autumn Lights website

Norfolk's 'biggest ever' fireworks event will take place at the Showground with two displays set to music, including one for children.

There will also be stage entertainment, including DJs, a party band, glow drummers and a fire show, a street food and drink village and a funfair.