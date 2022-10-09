7 of the best places to see fireworks in Norfolk in 2022
Make sure Bonfire Night goes off with a bang and head to one of these fantastic fireworks displays in Norfolk.
1. North Walsham Halloween Fireworks Spectacular, Scottow
Where: North Walsham Rugby Club, Scottow, NR10 5BU
When: October 30, 4pm-8pm (fireworks 7.30pm)
Price: £12.50 + booking fee, under 3s free, VIP and family tickets available, buy through the North Walsham Rugby Club website, free parking
Enjoy a top notch evening of entertainment at this Bonfire Night event, which will include live music and fire breathers.
Ahead of the main fireworks display you will also be able to enjoy the rides at Gray's Funfair and tuck into tasty street food, ranging from burgers to paella.
2. Fireworks Finale at Fairground Frights, Great Yarmouth
Where: Pleasure Beach, South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3EH
When: October 30, 5pm-8.30pm
Price: £19.50 entry to Fairground Frights (ages 10+), buy on the Pleasure Beach website
Fairground Frights is the Halloween event running at the Pleasure Beach from October 26 to 30 with unlimited rides, scare actors and mazes.
To celebrate the end of the season there will be a spectacular fireworks display on October 30.
3. Low Bang Firework Event, Hoveton
Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU
When: November 3-4, 5.30pm-8.30pm
Price: Pitch for up to six people: £65, buy on the Wroxham Barns website, free parking
Wroxham Barns is bringing back its low bang firework display by popular demand, which is both child and animal friendly.
Groups of up to six get their own pitch and can bring blankets and chairs and tickets include entry to the Junior Farm and Fun Park, with street food trucks and a bar there too.
4. We Love Fireworks, Wymondham
Where: Wymondham Rugby Football Club, Barnard Fields, Bray Drive, Wymondham, NR18 0GQ
When: November 4, 5pm-11pm
Price: Aged 12+: £6, under 12: £4, under 4s free, buy through the Wymondham Rugby Football Club website, limited onsite parking £5 a car
This display is one of the biggest in Norfolk and always attracts a lively crowd.
There will also be bars, more than 10 food vendors, concession stands and a fairground.
5. Downham Market Fireworks by The Round Table, Stradsett
Where: Stradsett Hall and Country Park, Stradsett, PE33 9HH
When: November 5, 4.30pm-9.30pm (display approximately 7.30pm)
Price: Adult (16+): £8, child (5-16): £5, under 5s free, family tickets available, buy on Eventbrite, free parking
One of the biggest displays in the west of the county, this event will have a festival vibe with live entertainment, fire dancers and a fairground.
There will also be a bonfire and a range of food and drink vendors, alongside the Round Table barbecue.
6. The Friends of Hempnall School Fireworks Display, Hempnall
Where: Hempnall Village Hall and Playing Field, Hempnall, NR15 2NG
When: November 5, 5pm-7.30pm (fireworks 7pm)
Price: Advance tickets: adults: £5, under 16s: £4, under 3s: free, family tickets available, buy on Ticket Tailor website or find link on 'Hempnall Fireworks hosted by F.O.H.S' Facebook event, (£6/£5 on gate), no on-site parking so park considerately in village
This display is back bigger and better than ever and you can expect to be amazed by the fireworks from Flash FX.
There will also be a bar, which will serve a range of drinks including mulled wine, a barbecue and toffee and chocolate apples to enjoy.
7. Autumn Lights Norfolk, New Costessey
Where: Dereham Road, New Costessey, Norwich, NR5 0TT
When: November 12, 4pm-9pm
Price: Adults: £17.50 + booking fee, children (3-16): £10 + booking fee, under 3s free, family tickets available, buy on the Autumn Lights website
Norfolk's 'biggest ever' fireworks event will take place at the Showground with two displays set to music, including one for children.
There will also be stage entertainment, including DJs, a party band, glow drummers and a fire show, a street food and drink village and a funfair.