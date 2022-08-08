Norfolk attraction to hold its largest ever fireworks display

Wroxham Barns is due to hold its largest fireworks display yet - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Organisers of a popular fireworks display at a Norfolk attraction have promised this year's event will be the largest yet.

Tickets are selling quickly for Wroxham Barns' low bang firework event which will take place on Thursday, November 3, and Friday, November 4, between 5.30pm and 8.30pm.

Wroxham Barns has already confirmed that the event, which is set to child-friendly music, has already sold 50pc of tickets.

Ben Marshall, general manager of Wroxham Barns, said: "We've got a much larger space so we can welcome a lot more people than we ever have before.

"We've also increased the budget for the fireworks display once again.

"With a capacity for up to 1,500 people, everyone gets their own pitch so can feel nice and spaced out."

The attraction is known for delivering spectacular fireworks displays having held a New Year's Eve event last year which was accompanied by Disney music.

This year's display will once again be a low bang event to avoid disturbing nearby animals or upsetting toddlers.

Mr Marshall added that the event will play child-friendly music that everyone will know and love.

He said: "We've had lots of good reviews about our low bang events from toddlers and people who are nervous about fireworks.

"It really is a full evening out and there are lots for everyone to enjoy."

Tickets cost £65 per socially distanced square of up to six people and must be pre-booked.

There will be rides on the fun park and entry to the junior farm which are included in the price of the ticket while catering areas will also be open along with food trucks and a bar.

Wroxham Barns was recently named one of the UK's best campsites.

In a list by The Telegraph which rounded up some of the best places to make the most of the great outdoors, it was described as being ideal for "social types" and for keeping children entertained with "farm animals and new-found friends".

It also comes after a 12-acre Field of Fun opened at the site earlier this summer.