Norfolk coast named among most beautiful places in England

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:53 AM September 14, 2022
norfolk coast walks

The Norfolk coast has been named among the most beautiful places in England - Credit: Denise Bradley

From picturesque beach huts to vast nature reserves, the Norfolk coast has been named among the most beautiful places in England.

With 90 miles of coastline to explore, it's no surprise the county was included in the list by the Times.

Travel reporter, Andrew Eames, describes north Norfolk as a "watercolour painting" where "land, sea and sky seem to merge seamlessly into one another".

The birds bred in Holkham Nature Reserve. Photo: Holkham National Nature Reserve

Holkham Nature Reserve - Credit: Holkham National Nature Reserve

He adds: "Migrating wildfowl add their stitch to the skies overhead and seal colonies loll around on sandbanks like rolls of discarded carpet."

The article also mentions Burnham Market with its array of art galleries and fine dining restaurants, which are "surprisingly posh".

Holkham Hall

Holkham Hall - Credit: Archant

Mr Eames adds: "But then maybe that shouldn’t be a surprise, given that Holkham Hall, the residence of the Earl of Leicester, and Sandringham, the Queen’s country retreat, are just inland."

Earlier this year, Gorleston beach was named among the world's top tourist attractions by Tripadvisor.

Six beaches in Norfolk also have Blue Flag status. They include Cromer, Sea Palling, Sheringham, Mundesley, East Runton, and West Runton.

