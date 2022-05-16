News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Six beaches in Norfolk awarded Blue Flag status for 2022

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:08 AM May 16, 2022
Sea Palling beach where the RNLI lifeguards are back on duty. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sea Palling beach is one of six in Norfolk with a Blue Flag - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Six beaches in north Norfolk have kept their Blue Flag status for another year.

Cromer, Sea Palling, Sheringham, Mundesley, East Runton, and West Runton have all retained the rating for 2022. 

The award, by Keep Britain Tidy, is only given to coastal destinations that boast the highest water quality, facilities, safety, environmental education, and management.

Hunstanton Beach Huts increase in sales since lock down lifted Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hunstanton beach was given a Seaside Award - Credit: Archant

Hunstanton was named by the charity as a recipient of the Seaside Award which "celebrates the quality and diversity of our coastline".

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, said: “People who visit a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards.”

In total, 151 beaches in England have been presented with an award recognising the quality of the beach, the way it is managed, and the facilities it offers to visitors.

