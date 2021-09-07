News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The best beaches in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:54 PM September 7, 2021   
Hunstanton South Beach, with King's Lynn in the distance Picture: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton beach is rated as one of the best in Norfolk on Tripadvisor. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Staycations have been in full swing this summer, and Norfolk's beaches have been very busy. 

Now the summer holidays have finished, it could be a great time to visit one of the more popular spots on the coast. 

Here are the nine best beaches in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor, as of September 7, 2021. 

1. Hunstanton 

Hunstanton is renowned for the unique geology of its striped cliffs. It also is the only resort town in the east of England that faces westwards, making it the perfect stop to watch the sunset.

The town itself has ample Victorian charm, with fairground rides and promenades. The long stretch of sandy beach has rock pools to explore, making it a great choice for a day out with the children. 

The wide, sand beach at Wells, with its colourful huts and wooded hinterland, is a popular day trip

Wells-next-the-Sea is well-known for its beach huts - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Wells-next-the-Sea

Wells-next-the-Sea has lots to offer beach-goers. The rows of beach huts make it one of the most photogenic spots on the Norfolk coast.

Once you have finished paddling in the sea, you could visit one of the many restaurants, cafes and pubs in this quaint seaside town.

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer's Victorian pier always has lots of events to enjoy at the theatre - Credit: Archant

3. Cromer 

Cromer beach has long been a favourite of holidaymakers. The Victorian pier has lots of entertainment throughout the year and the fish and chip shops are sure to hit the spot. 

The blue flag beach may be pebbled at high tide but at low tide you can take a stroll along the sand. 

Grey Seal colony resting on the beach at Horsey, NorfolkFebruary 2010Picture: James BassFor: FilerEa

Horsey has one of the largest colonies of Atlantic grey seals in the country - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2010

4. Horsey 

If hunting for wildlife is your thing, then Horsey should top your list. Horsey beach is home to one of the largest colonies of Atlantic grey seals in the UK. Hundreds can be found resting on the sand and playing in the water.

It is an unspoilt and relatively quiet stretch of beach. If you visit during the autumn months the seal birthing season offers a fascinating spectacle. 

Holkham beach, one of the local beaches Claire forages for shells

Holkham is a regular backdrop in Hollywood movies - Credit: Neal Trafankowski

5. Holkham 

Holkham's beach seems to go on for miles with its beautiful long stretches of sand and grassy dunes. Holkham regularly features in lists of the UK's best beaches and has been used as a backdrop in Hollywood films.

The nearby Holkham Hall is equally worth a visit. Its stunning grounds are great for a stroll and its street food events are popular with visitors.

Yarmouth Pleasure beach open for the new season.

Once you are finished on the beach, Great Yarmouth has lots of rides to experience - Credit: Nick Butcher

6. Great Yarmouth Central 

Situated between the Britannia and Wellington piers, Great Yarmouth's central beach has loads to offer for a family day out. There are many great attractions to be found, from arcades to crazy golf.

But the beach itself, with its soft sand and nearby promenade, makes it a great place to spend a few hours. 

A very hot and sunny Gorleston beach.July 2016.Picture: James Bass

Gorleston-on-Sea has lots to explore for families - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

7. Gorleston-on-Sea 

Gorleston-on-Sea is just a short distance from Great Yarmouth and is well worth a visit. The long stretch of sandy beach offers ample space to build sandcastles or fly a kite.

While you could easily find enough entertainment on the beach, the nearby Burgh Castle offers a fascinating insight into the region's history, and is one of the best preserved Roman monuments in the country. 

This was my walk on Sheringham beach on 15th April - easy to stay a safe distance from others when t

Sheringham beach runs along striking cliffs - Credit: Archant

8. Sheringham

Sheringham has brightly coloured beach huts and lots of local amenities to enjoy. If feeling adventurous, you can even tackle nearby Beeston Bump for some fantastic views.

Like Cromer, at certain points of tide Sheringham beach has soft sand to walk along. But when the tide is high it is lined with pebbles.

Caister-on-Sea beach.

Caister-on-Sea is a short walk from Great Yarmouth - Credit: Denise Bradley

9. Caister-on-Sea

If you head north along the coast from Great Yarmouth you'll find Caister-on-Sea's wide, golden sandy beach and rolling dunes. It is great for dog walkers and tends to be quieter than the more popular seaside destinations nearby.

If conditions are right, Caister can even be a good spot for surfing. Although the swell usually comes in the winter months, so you'll need a very thick wetsuit.

Norfolk

