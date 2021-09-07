The best beaches in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor
Staycations have been in full swing this summer, and Norfolk's beaches have been very busy.
Now the summer holidays have finished, it could be a great time to visit one of the more popular spots on the coast.
Here are the nine best beaches in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor, as of September 7, 2021.
1. Hunstanton
Hunstanton is renowned for the unique geology of its striped cliffs. It also is the only resort town in the east of England that faces westwards, making it the perfect stop to watch the sunset.
The town itself has ample Victorian charm, with fairground rides and promenades. The long stretch of sandy beach has rock pools to explore, making it a great choice for a day out with the children.
2. Wells-next-the-Sea
Wells-next-the-Sea has lots to offer beach-goers. The rows of beach huts make it one of the most photogenic spots on the Norfolk coast.
Once you have finished paddling in the sea, you could visit one of the many restaurants, cafes and pubs in this quaint seaside town.
3. Cromer
Cromer beach has long been a favourite of holidaymakers. The Victorian pier has lots of entertainment throughout the year and the fish and chip shops are sure to hit the spot.
The blue flag beach may be pebbled at high tide but at low tide you can take a stroll along the sand.
4. Horsey
If hunting for wildlife is your thing, then Horsey should top your list. Horsey beach is home to one of the largest colonies of Atlantic grey seals in the UK. Hundreds can be found resting on the sand and playing in the water.
It is an unspoilt and relatively quiet stretch of beach. If you visit during the autumn months the seal birthing season offers a fascinating spectacle.
5. Holkham
Holkham's beach seems to go on for miles with its beautiful long stretches of sand and grassy dunes. Holkham regularly features in lists of the UK's best beaches and has been used as a backdrop in Hollywood films.
The nearby Holkham Hall is equally worth a visit. Its stunning grounds are great for a stroll and its street food events are popular with visitors.
6. Great Yarmouth Central
Situated between the Britannia and Wellington piers, Great Yarmouth's central beach has loads to offer for a family day out. There are many great attractions to be found, from arcades to crazy golf.
But the beach itself, with its soft sand and nearby promenade, makes it a great place to spend a few hours.
7. Gorleston-on-Sea
Gorleston-on-Sea is just a short distance from Great Yarmouth and is well worth a visit. The long stretch of sandy beach offers ample space to build sandcastles or fly a kite.
While you could easily find enough entertainment on the beach, the nearby Burgh Castle offers a fascinating insight into the region's history, and is one of the best preserved Roman monuments in the country.
8. Sheringham
Sheringham has brightly coloured beach huts and lots of local amenities to enjoy. If feeling adventurous, you can even tackle nearby Beeston Bump for some fantastic views.
Like Cromer, at certain points of tide Sheringham beach has soft sand to walk along. But when the tide is high it is lined with pebbles.
9. Caister-on-Sea
If you head north along the coast from Great Yarmouth you'll find Caister-on-Sea's wide, golden sandy beach and rolling dunes. It is great for dog walkers and tends to be quieter than the more popular seaside destinations nearby.
If conditions are right, Caister can even be a good spot for surfing. Although the swell usually comes in the winter months, so you'll need a very thick wetsuit.