Last chance to nominate local heroes for the Norfolk Arts Awards 2022

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:55 PM May 25, 2022
Updated: 5:58 PM May 25, 2022
The 2021 Norfolk Arts Awards winners. 

The 2021 Norfolk Arts Awards winners. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

Don’t miss your chance to nominate a local hero as the Norfolk Arts Awards returns for its 10th year – celebrating the very best of arts and culture from around the county.

In previous years the shortlist and winners have been selected by a panel of people from the arts industry, however this year the event's producers have opened up a total of 11 categories for votes by EDP readers.

This is your chance to honour a local arts organisation, project or individual who has made a big impact on Norfolk’s arts and cultural scene.

The top two organisations or individuals in each category will be invited to the black-tie ceremony on Saturday November, 5, presented once again by Susie Fowler-Watt of BBC Look East, and ITV Anglia’s Becky Jago.

The voting closes on Saturday, June 4 and you can nominate online at norfolkartsawards.org/vote

