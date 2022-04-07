Nominations open for Norfolk Arts Awards 2022 with big change for 10th year
2022 marks the 10th year of the Norfolk Arts Awards, celebrating the very best of arts and culture from around the county.
The team behind the awards, which are part of the annual Hostry Festival, have announced that this year’s gala ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 5 at the Sainsbury Centre at the University of East Anglia.
It will once again be presented by Susie Fowler-Watt of BBC Look East and ITV Anglia’s Becky Jago.
In previous years the shortlist and winners have been selected by a panel of people from the arts industry.
However, for the 10th anniversary the event producers are delighted to be opening more award categories for nominations by EDP readers, alongside the EDP People’s Choice Awards.
This is your chance to honour a local arts organisation, project or individual who has made a big impact on Norfolk’s arts and cultural scene.
The Norfolk Arts Awards team are looking forward to more involvement and hearing more suggestions than ever, both from the public and the arts community of Norfolk.
You can make submissions in just one category or in up to each of the 11 categories.
You can vote for yourself, your project, your staff, your venue or anyone else you’d like to lend your support to.
The highest scoring two nominations in each of the 11 categories will be invited to accept the nominations and be profiled in the EDP and the Hostry Festival’s guide.
The two nominees will then attend the gala ceremony where the highest scoring nominee will be revealed as the winner.
Stash Kirkbride, co-founder of the awards and artistic director of the Hostry Festival, said: “This latest development of increasing the opportunities for people to vote ensures more ownership of the voting process by us all.
"Importantly, these next few weeks while voting is open, we all have the chance to put our favourite people and projects forward for nomination.
"Effectively the EDP People’s Choice Awards jumps from three categories to 11.
"More than ever before It’s up to all of us to celebrate each other”
The nominations are open from now until Saturday, June 4 and you can cast your vote by visiting norfolkartsawards.org/vote
NORFOLK ARTS AWARDS CATEGORIES
1: THE BUSINESS & THE ARTS AWARD
Sponsored by St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School
This award celebrates a Norfolk-based business that has gone above and beyond to support local artists and projects.
2: THE DICK CONDON THEATRE AWARD
Sponsored by The Garage
This award is for exceptional theatre whether that be a company, a venue, a project or an individual.
3: THE VISUAL ARTS AWARD
In Association with Norwich University of the Arts
This award celebrates excellence in the visual arts world and can be any form of art from sculpture to photography, to painting or mixed media.
4: THE JARROLD NEW WRITING AWARD
Sponsored by the John Jarrold Trust
This award is for outstanding new writing, whether that be for an individual writer or playwright, a larger-scale project or even an organisation that promotes new writing in Norfolk.
5: THE MUSIC AWARD
Sponsored by Norwich School
This award is for brilliance in music in Norfolk whether for an individual singer songwriter, a band, choir, orchestra, or even a high school, college or university music department.
6: THE BROADCAST AND MEDIA AWARD
Sponsored by the University of East Anglia
This award is for a broadcaster/presenter or media company, or publication that has delivered excellence.
7: DR FRANK BATES DANCE & MUSICAL THEATRE AWARD
Sponsored by Jane Hawksley, relative of Dr Frank Bates
This award celebrates distinction in dance and musical theatre whether that be dancers, choreographers, dance and musical theatre schools or teachers.
8: THE DIVERSITY AWARD
Sponsored by Norwich Arts Centre
The Diversity Award celebrates organisations or individuals who are working to promote diversity in their shows, projects, or in their audiences.
9: THE EDUCATION AND COMMUNITY AWARD
Sponsored by Norwich Theatre
The Education and Community Award celebrates an arts organisation or project that does exceptional work to engage their community and offer a world-class education in the arts.
10: GREG TEBBLE OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE ARTS AWARD
Sponsored by Creative Arts East
Championing behind the scenes contributors, impactful change-makers and long-serving ambassadors, this award is sponsored in memory of Greg Tebble for his outstanding contribution to the set-up and management of several of Norfolk’s cultural institutions.
11: THE EDP PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS
In association with the Eastern Daily Press
There are three categories in the EDP People's Choice Awards: Best Individual, Best Small Organisation or Project, and Best Large Organisation or Project.