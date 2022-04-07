Nominations open for Norfolk Arts Awards 2022 with big change for 10th year

2022 marks the 10th year of the Norfolk Arts Awards, celebrating the very best of arts and culture from around the county.

The team behind the awards, which are part of the annual Hostry Festival, have announced that this year’s gala ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 5 at the Sainsbury Centre at the University of East Anglia.

It will once again be presented by Susie Fowler-Watt of BBC Look East and ITV Anglia’s Becky Jago.

Becky Jago presenting at the Norfolk Arts Awards 2021. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

In previous years the shortlist and winners have been selected by a panel of people from the arts industry.

However, for the 10th anniversary the event producers are delighted to be opening more award categories for nominations by EDP readers, alongside the EDP People’s Choice Awards.

This is your chance to honour a local arts organisation, project or individual who has made a big impact on Norfolk’s arts and cultural scene.

The African Choir of Norfolk perform at the 2021 Norfolk Arts Awards. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

The Norfolk Arts Awards team are looking forward to more involvement and hearing more suggestions than ever, both from the public and the arts community of Norfolk.

You can make submissions in just one category or in up to each of the 11 categories.

You can vote for yourself, your project, your staff, your venue or anyone else you’d like to lend your support to.

Susie Fowler-Watt presenting at the 2021 Norfolk Arts Awards. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

The highest scoring two nominations in each of the 11 categories will be invited to accept the nominations and be profiled in the EDP and the Hostry Festival’s guide.

The two nominees will then attend the gala ceremony where the highest scoring nominee will be revealed as the winner.

Stash Kirkbride, co-founder of the Norfolk Arts Awards and artistic director of the Hostry Festival. - Credit: Richard Howes

Stash Kirkbride, co-founder of the awards and artistic director of the Hostry Festival, said: “This latest development of increasing the opportunities for people to vote ensures more ownership of the voting process by us all.

"Importantly, these next few weeks while voting is open, we all have the chance to put our favourite people and projects forward for nomination.

"Effectively the EDP People’s Choice Awards jumps from three categories to 11.

"More than ever before It’s up to all of us to celebrate each other”

The nominations are open from now until Saturday, June 4 and you can cast your vote by visiting norfolkartsawards.org/vote

NORFOLK ARTS AWARDS CATEGORIES

St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School - Credit: St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School

1: THE BUSINESS & THE ARTS AWARD

Sponsored by St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School

This award celebrates a Norfolk-based business that has gone above and beyond to support local artists and projects.

The Garage Norwich - Credit: The Garage

2: THE DICK CONDON THEATRE AWARD

Sponsored by The Garage

This award is for exceptional theatre whether that be a company, a venue, a project or an individual.

Norwich University of the Arts. - Credit: NUA

3: THE VISUAL ARTS AWARD

In Association with Norwich University of the Arts

This award celebrates excellence in the visual arts world and can be any form of art from sculpture to photography, to painting or mixed media.

Jarrold - Credit: Jarrold

4: THE JARROLD NEW WRITING AWARD

Sponsored by the John Jarrold Trust

This award is for outstanding new writing, whether that be for an individual writer or playwright, a larger-scale project or even an organisation that promotes new writing in Norfolk.

Norwich School - Credit: Norwich School

5: THE MUSIC AWARD

Sponsored by Norwich School

This award is for brilliance in music in Norfolk whether for an individual singer songwriter, a band, choir, orchestra, or even a high school, college or university music department.

UEA - Credit: UEA

6: THE BROADCAST AND MEDIA AWARD

Sponsored by the University of East Anglia

This award is for a broadcaster/presenter or media company, or publication that has delivered excellence.

7: DR FRANK BATES DANCE & MUSICAL THEATRE AWARD

Sponsored by Jane Hawksley, relative of Dr Frank Bates

This award celebrates distinction in dance and musical theatre whether that be dancers, choreographers, dance and musical theatre schools or teachers.

Norwich Arts Centre - Credit: Norwich Arts Centre

8: THE DIVERSITY AWARD

Sponsored by Norwich Arts Centre

The Diversity Award celebrates organisations or individuals who are working to promote diversity in their shows, projects, or in their audiences.

Norwich Theatre - Credit: Norwich Theatre

9: THE EDUCATION AND COMMUNITY AWARD

Sponsored by Norwich Theatre

The Education and Community Award celebrates an arts organisation or project that does exceptional work to engage their community and offer a world-class education in the arts.

Creative Arts East - Credit: Creative Arts East

10: GREG TEBBLE OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE ARTS AWARD

Sponsored by Creative Arts East

Championing behind the scenes contributors, impactful change-makers and long-serving ambassadors, this award is sponsored in memory of Greg Tebble for his outstanding contribution to the set-up and management of several of Norfolk’s cultural institutions.

The Norfolk Arts Awards in association with the EDP. - Credit: Norfolk Arts Awards

11: THE EDP PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

In association with the Eastern Daily Press

There are three categories in the EDP People's Choice Awards: Best Individual, Best Small Organisation or Project, and Best Large Organisation or Project.