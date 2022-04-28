Harry Hill leads new season line-up at Norwich Playhouse

Harry Hill leads the new season line-up at the Norwich Playhouse. - Credit: Supplied

From top comedians to family shows, there is something for everyone in the new season at the Norwich Theatre Playhouse.

Here is what you have got to look forward to in 2022 and 2023 at the popular venue.

The Lion is coming to Norwich Playhouse. - Credit: Supplied

The Lion – July 22 – 23 2022

The Lion is a one-man folk musical telling a true story of survival. Ben confronts his turbulent life's journey from a rift in his childhood to his own brush with mortality with a guitar in hand.

My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do). - Credit: Supplied

My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?) – September 2 – 3 2022

My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?) is the joyous autobiographical story of social media sensation Rob Madge.

Jamali Maddix is coming to the Playhouse. - Credit: Supplied

Jamali Maddix: King Crud – September 9 2022

As seen on Taskmaster and Frankie Boyle's New World Order, Jamali Maddix is heading out on tour tackling more home truths and universal issues.

Tom Stade. - Credit: Supplied

Tom Stade: The High Road – September 16 2022

Join comedian Tom Stade on a no-holds-barred trip as he tackles gritty issues such as, how far would your dog go to protect you? What does Grandpa really want for Christmas?

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical. - Credit: Supplied

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical – September 17 2022

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is a fully-realised musical created live from audience suggestions, including moving storylines, amazing songs, full group harmonies and dance numbers.

Post Office Scandal: The Inside Story. - Credit: Supplied

Post Office Scandal: The Inside Story – September 19 2022

Reporter and broadcaster Nick Wallis tells the true story of how hundreds of innocent Post Office workers fought to clear their names after the Post Office accused them of fraud due to accounting errors.

Looking For Me Friend – The Music of Victoria Wood - Credit: Supplied

Looking For Me Friend – The Music of Victoria Wood – September 22 2022

A funny and touching tribute to this much loved and sorely missed national treasure, Victoria Wood.

Jason Byrne: Unblocked. - Credit: Supplied

Jason Byrne: Unblocked – September 23 & October 6 2022

Jason Byrne is unblocked and ready to go. He has a new lease of life, which can mean only one thing… Pure and utter unblocked joy and laughter.

Joanne McNally: Prosecco Express. - Credit: Supplied

Joanne McNally: Prosecco Express– September 25 2022

Join comedian Joanne McNally as she revisits her irreverent and critically acclaimed show and questions her life choices.

Harry Hill Experiments in Entertainment 3 – Work in Progress – September 30 2022

Harry Hill test drives his latest idea of what a joke is. Laugh with him as he succeeds, distance yourself from him as he fails and try to track him down in the bar and get a selfie!

Jenny Eclair returns to Norwich Playhouse. - Credit: Supplied

Jenny Eclair: Sixty (FFS!) – October 1 2022 – Back for an additional date

Having hit 60 (but still a year younger than Madonna), Jenny Eclair, AKA' The Face of Vagisan', confronts a new decade of decrepitude.

Born to Exist: The Woman I Know - Credit: Supplied

Born to Exist: The Woman I Know – October 10 2022

Born to Exist forms Joseph Toonga’s third part of his nationally acclaimed, Hip Hop Dance trilogy. This production is a response to Joseph’s personal experience of being solely brought up by black women.

Courtney Pine presents Spirituality featuring Zoe Rahman - Credit: Alfred George Bailey

Courtney Pine presents Spirituality featuring Zoe Rahman – October 11 2022

Courtney Pine and Zoe Rahman are once again reunited to celebrate and debut brand new material from Courtney's forthcoming album Spirituality.

Jayde Adams: Men I Can Save You - Credit: Supplied

Jayde Adams: Men I Can Save You – October 13 2022

Change is always hard and what better person to lead the men selflessly by the hand into the new world than TV's Jayde Adams.

Isy Suttie: Jackpot - Credit: Matt Crockett

Isy Suttie: Jackpot – October 18 2022

Isy's always searching for adventure in life, but now that she's a mum with a partner who hates surprises, can she still find it? And why does she need it anyway?

Jimeoin: The Craic! - Credit: Supplied

Jimeoin: The Craic! – October 19 2022

A hilarious evening of world-class stand-up from an internationally acclaimed Irish comic.

Spontaneous Potter is coming to the Playhouse. - Credit: Supplied

Spontaneous Potter Kidz – October 29 2022

Spontaneous Potter Kidz is an improvised wizarding comedy show based on audience suggestions - with live musical accompaniment!

Spontaneous Potter – October 29 2022

Grab your wands, and apparate yourselves to the box office! A very magical improv show awaits with this entirely improvised wizarding show.

Dr Richard Shepherd is coming to the Playhouse. - Credit: Supplied

Dr Richard Shepherd: Unnatural Causes – October 30 2022

Meet the forensic pathologist, Dr Richard Shepherd. A detective in his own right – who has solved the mystery of sudden and unexplained deaths.

Hold Tight. - Credit: Supplied

Hold Tight by Vincent Dance Theatre – November 24 2022

This production explores home, family, and belonging and considers how we sometimes have to Hold Tight when we long for intimacy and connection.

Kiri Pritchard-McLean: Home Truths - Credit: Drew Forsyth

Kiri Pritchard-McLean: Home Truths – November 28 2022 - Back for an additional date

Kiri Pritchard-McLean is back due to popular demand with her home truths tour.

Hal Cruttenden is coming to the Playhouse. - Credit: Steve Ullathorne

Hal Cruttenden: It's Best You Hear it from Me – November 26 2022

Hal is back on the road and heading to the Playhouse with a brand-new show, doing what he does best stand-up comedy.

Room on the Broom is coming to the Playhouse. - Credit: Supplied

Room on the Broom – November 30 – December 4 2022

Jump on board the broom with the witch and her cat in Tall Stories' fun-filled adaptation of Room on the Broom.

Chris McCausland. - Credit: Supplied

Chris McCausland: Speaky Blinder - January 28 2023

One of the UK's top stand-ups, Chris McCausland, is on tour with a stand-up show about life, family, and loads of other nonsense as well!

Norwich Theatre also runs the Theatre Royal, with the new season already announced, and Stage Two, with these shows coming up.

NORWICH THEATRE STAGE TWO

Tamed is coming to Stage Two. - Credit: Supplied

TAMED – June 23 - 25 2022

TAMED is a dark comedy about how our behaviour, thought, and agency has been tamed by the societies we live in.

Time & Tide. - Credit: Supplied

Time and Tide – September 29 – 30 (previews) October 18 – 23 2022

After a sell-out, five star run at London's Park Theatre in 2020, Relish Theatre, in a co-production with Norwich Theatre, Time and Tide is returning home. The show is an LGBTQ+ comic drama about a Norfolk community struggling with change.

The MP, Aunty Mandy and Me. - Credit: Supplied

The MP, Aunty Mandy and Me – October 12 2022

Emmerson & Ward Productions and Curve present a bittersweet tale of political campaigns, sexual consent and steam trains set in a small northern village five miles from the nearest gay person.

Chronicles of Atom and Lune. - Credit: Supplied

Chronicles of Atom and Lune – October 15 – 16 2022

Created by BBC 6 Music's poet in residence and children's author Murray Lachlan Young, you will see our heroes Atom and Luna seek out the mysterious Old Mother Redbeard deep into the magical forest.

Glyndebourne Glass Human– November 19 2022

A newly-commissioned chamber opera composed by Samantha Fernando with words by Melanie Wilson explores the experience of loneliness.

Tickets go on sale for both the Playhouse and Stage Two on Friday, April 29 at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.