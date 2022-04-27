West End show and dazzling dancers lead new season at Norwich Theatre Royal

Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty will be performed at Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Johan Persson

From epic musicals to Strictly Come Dancing stars, Norwich Theatre Royal has announced its latest line-up of shows.

Highlights include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the season will open with its own production of Carlos Acosta: On Before, returning this summer after a sold-out run in 2021.

Norwich Theatre will then take the Carlos Acosta show on its very first international tour.

Tickets are already on sale for gold friends, supporters, corporate members and friends and they go on general sale on Friday, April 29.

Buy tickets at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.

Carlos Acosta returns to Norwich by popular demand. - Credit: www.dibsphotography.com

Norwich Theatre & Valid Productions present: Carlos Acosta: On Before, July 29 – 30 2022

Devised, directed and performed by Carlos Acosta: On Before is a powerful homage to Acosta’s late mother and his most personal work yet. It returns to Norwich after a hugely successful 2021 UK tour.

Family Festival – 26 – 31 July 2022 (also at Playhouse and Stage Two)

This summer, Norwich Theatre’s three venues swing open their doors to families of all shapes and sizes. From crafts to digital art making, silly storytelling to family sing-alongs, come along for a creative adventure like no other.

Anoushka Shankar will perform with Britten Sinfonia. - Credit: Mark Allan

Anoushka Shankar with Britten Sinfonia – October 30 2022

Multi-Grammy-nominated sitar player and composer Anoushka Shankar is steeped in the classical Indian tradition her father, Ravi Shankar, brought to a worldwide audience.

Glyndebourne Tour – November 15 – 19 2022

Glyndebourne returns to Norwich Theatre Royal for three nights of fabulous opera, including The Marriage of Figaro, La Bohème and Mozart's Requiem.

Beyond the Barricade returns to Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Beyond the Barricade

Beyond the Barricade – January 15 2023

Musical fans rejoice! The UK's longest musical theatre concert tour is back. Experience some of the greatest songs from Broadway and the West End sung live.

Tap Factory is a high-energy dance show with explosive percussion. - Credit: Tap Factory

Tap Factory – February 11 2023

Tap Factory is a high-energy dance show with explosive percussion. Awe-inspiring acrobatics collide in a dazzling fusion of live music and choreography.

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice comes to Norwich. - Credit: Made in Italy

Giovanni Pernice: Made in Italy – February 26 2023

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 champion and dance heart-throb Giovanni Pernice invites you to join him on a journey to his homeland.

Girl from the North Country. - Credit: Girl from the North Country

Girl from the North Country – February 27 – March 4 2023

Girl from the North Country boldly reimagines the legendary songs of Bob Dylan for a heart-breaking and universal story about family and love.

The Cher Show comes to Norwich. - Credit: The Cher Show

The Cher Show – March 7 – 11 2023

It is time to turn back time with the music icon turned Hollywood royalty, Cher! This brand new musical from the creator of Jersey Boys tells her incredible story and meteoric rise to fame.

Comedian Henning Wehn is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Olivier Hess Photography

Henning Wehn – March 12 2023

Watch German comedy ambassador Henning Wehn give everything a good rinse and witness him wring sense out of the nonsensical.

English Touring Opera – March 17 - 18 2023

English Touring Opera returns to Norwich with two new productions, Il Viaggio a Reims and Lucrezia Borgia, encompassing love, comedy, and epic tragedy.

Swedish Philharmonia return to the UK. - Credit: Swedish Philharmonia

Swedish Philharmonia – March 26 2023

After a very successful UK tour just before the pandemic, the Swedish Philharmonia return to the UK with Serbian-French violinist Nemanja Radulovic.

Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty. - Credit: Johan Persson

Matthew Bourne Sleeping Beauty - April 4 – 8 2023

Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty reawakens, celebrating 10 years since its premiere at Sadler’s Wells. Enter a wondrous world of magical fairies and vampires for a timeless tale of good vs evil.

Strictly Ballroom the Musical. - Credit: Strictly Ballroom the Musical

Strictly Ballroom the Musical – April 10 – 15 2023

Based on the worldwide film phenomenon, Strictly Ballroom the Musical will be waltzing into Norwich Theatre Royal and stars Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – April 19 – 29 2023

Based on Roald Dahl's classic story, this is a smash-hit musical of young golden ticket winner Charlie Bucket and the mysterious Willy Wonka. This sensational musical is choc-full of fantastical treats to dazzle your senses.

The Estonian National Symphony Orchestra. - Credit: The Estonian National Symphony Orchestra.

Estonian National Symphony Orchestra – May 14 2023

This distinguished orchestra, established in Tallinn 100 years ago, will be performing Rachmaninov Piano Concerto no. 3.