Natalie Imbruglia announced for major new festival at Norfolk estate

Published: 7:00 AM October 22, 2021

Natalie Imbruglia has been announced for Wide Skies and Butterflies Festival at the Raynham Estate. - Credit: Supplied/Sonya Duncan

If you are torn over which festival to head to in summer 2022 then look no further as Natalie Imbruglia has been announced for Wide Skies and Butterflies.

The new family music festival will take place at the Raynham Estate, near Fakenham, from Friday, August 5 until Sunday, August 7.

It will have a strong 90s feel and Natalie Imbruglia will join already announced bands Cast, Levellers, Sleeper and Toploader.

Wide Skies and Butterflies is a new family friendly music festival. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Australian singer-songwriter, who also starred in Neighbours, was one of the biggest acts of the decade and has had five top ten singles with Torn, Big Mistake, Smoke, Wrong Impression and Shiver.

She released her sixth album Firebird in September this year and will perform new material and her classic hits at the festival.

Samira Williams, festival promoter, said: “We are honoured to be able to announce that one of the nineties’ favourite artists will be performing at Wide Skies and Butterflies.

"Natalie is a total legend – Torn was the most played single of the decade - and we are so pleased that she has chosen us as one of the first places she’ll be performing live again."

Natalie Imbruglia will perform from new album Firebird and classic hits at Wide Skies and Butterflies. - Credit: Supplied

Mrs Williams has organised the festival alongside Mark Ward, Sam Booker and Tom Branston and all have decades of experience in the event industry.

The headliners are yet to be announced and camping tickets are available now, with day tickets on sale soon, and there is capacity for 12,500 people.

Alongside live music there will also be comedians, late night DJs, drag artists and speakers, along with activities for children and teens.

New music festival Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place at the Raynham Estate, pictured (L-R) are the team: Abbie Panks, Lord Tom Raynham, Gilly the dog, Samira Williams, Sam Booker and Tom Branston. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Williams added: "The reaction to the festival has been that it is a good thing for Norfolk - and people often travel further afield for something of this scale.

"We are passionate about making sure not just younger children but that teens are catered for too and we are planning loads of workshops."

The Eastern Daily Press is a media partner of the festival.

Camping tickets are £198 for an adult (18+), £165 for a young adult (16-17), £85.80 for a teen (13-15) and £39.60 for children (5-12) (all plus booking fees) and under 5s are free - buy at wideskiesfestival.co.uk