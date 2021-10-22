Exclusive
Natalie Imbruglia announced for major new festival at Norfolk estate
- Credit: Supplied/Sonya Duncan
If you are torn over which festival to head to in summer 2022 then look no further as Natalie Imbruglia has been announced for Wide Skies and Butterflies.
The new family music festival will take place at the Raynham Estate, near Fakenham, from Friday, August 5 until Sunday, August 7.
It will have a strong 90s feel and Natalie Imbruglia will join already announced bands Cast, Levellers, Sleeper and Toploader.
The Australian singer-songwriter, who also starred in Neighbours, was one of the biggest acts of the decade and has had five top ten singles with Torn, Big Mistake, Smoke, Wrong Impression and Shiver.
She released her sixth album Firebird in September this year and will perform new material and her classic hits at the festival.
Samira Williams, festival promoter, said: “We are honoured to be able to announce that one of the nineties’ favourite artists will be performing at Wide Skies and Butterflies.
"Natalie is a total legend – Torn was the most played single of the decade - and we are so pleased that she has chosen us as one of the first places she’ll be performing live again."
Mrs Williams has organised the festival alongside Mark Ward, Sam Booker and Tom Branston and all have decades of experience in the event industry.
Most Read
- 1 Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A47
- 2 Major rush hour delays expected as crash involving lorry closes part of A47
- 3 WATCH: Cars float on high tide in north Norfolk
- 4 Flood warnings along Norfolk coast, with Wells flood gate in place
- 5 Family's tribute to 'gentle giant' killed in A134 crash
- 6 Yarmouth man convicted of historic rape after DNA match
- 7 Crash blocks road off A47 at Honingham
- 8 Former sixth form land could be divided up and sold
- 9 54-home plan delayed due to 'nightmare' traffic concerns
- 10 Norfolk Broads boating holiday company named best in Britain
The headliners are yet to be announced and camping tickets are available now, with day tickets on sale soon, and there is capacity for 12,500 people.
Alongside live music there will also be comedians, late night DJs, drag artists and speakers, along with activities for children and teens.
Mrs Williams added: "The reaction to the festival has been that it is a good thing for Norfolk - and people often travel further afield for something of this scale.
"We are passionate about making sure not just younger children but that teens are catered for too and we are planning loads of workshops."
The Eastern Daily Press is a media partner of the festival.
Camping tickets are £198 for an adult (18+), £165 for a young adult (16-17), £85.80 for a teen (13-15) and £39.60 for children (5-12) (all plus booking fees) and under 5s are free - buy at wideskiesfestival.co.uk