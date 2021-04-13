News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Michael Buble reschedules Norfolk concert to 2022

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:37 AM April 13, 2021    Updated: 11:03 AM April 13, 2021
Michael Buble performs at the Apple Music Festival at the Roundhouse in Camden, London.

Michael Buble has rescheduled his Norfolk show at Blickling Hall to 2022. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Michael Buble has announced that his UK tour will be rescheduled to 2022 due to coronavirus, which includes a date at Blickling Hall in Norfolk. 

The Canadian crooner was originally scheduled to perform at the estate, near Aylsham, in summer 2020, but with social distancing restrictions still in place it was moved to July 15, 2021.

The An Evening With Michael Buble tour has now been pushed back another year and he will now come to Blickling on Monday, July 11 2022 and all original tickets remain valid. 

A statement on Michael Buble’s Facebook page said: “Unfortunately with the ongoing global situation with COVID-19, my UK shows can no longer take place in July 2021. 

It continued: “I look forward to seeing your smiling faces and singing with you in July of next year and can’t wait to throw the biggest party with you all. 

“It will be worth the wait I promise. Stay well...I love you all!” 

You can buy any remaining tickets at axs.com/uk or ticketmaster.co.uk

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Edwards family at Cropton Hall, Heydon, Norfolk

Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Country Park remains closed to the public while police investigations continue into the death of a woman. 

Updated

Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Craig Morrish

Investigations

Drivers delivering for Amazon have hundreds of pounds of pay withheld

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Mega Munch in Norwich, on Magdalen Road. Photo: Archant

Norwich takeaway's food poisoning complaint investigation closed

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus