Michael Buble reschedules Norfolk concert to 2022

Published: 10:37 AM April 13, 2021 Updated: 11:03 AM April 13, 2021

Michael Buble has rescheduled his Norfolk show at Blickling Hall to 2022. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Michael Buble has announced that his UK tour will be rescheduled to 2022 due to coronavirus, which includes a date at Blickling Hall in Norfolk.

The Canadian crooner was originally scheduled to perform at the estate, near Aylsham, in summer 2020, but with social distancing restrictions still in place it was moved to July 15, 2021.

The An Evening With Michael Buble tour has now been pushed back another year and he will now come to Blickling on Monday, July 11 2022 and all original tickets remain valid.

A statement on Michael Buble’s Facebook page said: “Unfortunately with the ongoing global situation with COVID-19, my UK shows can no longer take place in July 2021.

It continued: “I look forward to seeing your smiling faces and singing with you in July of next year and can’t wait to throw the biggest party with you all.

“It will be worth the wait I promise. Stay well...I love you all!”

You can buy any remaining tickets at axs.com/uk or ticketmaster.co.uk