All you need to know ahead of Michael Bublé and Bryan Adams at Blickling

Michael Bublé will perform at the Blickling Estate in July 2022. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Michael Bublé and Bryan Adams, two of Canada's most famous and successful singers, are heading to the Blickling Estate in Norfolk in July 2022.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the concerts.

What are the dates and timings for Michael Bublé and Bryan Adams?

Bryan Adams will perform at the National Trust-run estate, near Aylsham, on Friday, July 8 with support from rock band Feeder and the gates open at 5pm.

The platinum-selling and Grammy award-winning musician is going on tour to celebrate the release of his 15th album So Happy It Hurts, which was released in March.

Michael Bublé is next up on Monday, July 11 and he is visiting stately homes, castles and cricket grounds across the country.

Fans can expect plenty of his big hits and the gates open at 5pm.

For both concerts there is no readmission after entry.

Bryan Adams will perform at the Blickling Estate in Norfolk on his 2022 UK tour. - Credit: Supplied

Where can I park at the Blickling Estate?

Parking for both concerts will be in the parkland itself, which will be signposted off the main road.

You will be directed into the parkland by the concert marshals to the area opposite the arena.

This parking is free and doesn’t need to pre-booked. Car parks open at 4pm before the arena opens at 5pm.

Pick ups and drop offs will be in the main car park rather than the parkland.

What can and can't I bring?

At Bryan Adams small folding chairs are allowed at the rear of the arena, but at Michael Bublé no chairs of any kind are allowed.

Blankets are allowed for you to sit on, though you may be asked to pack it up when the show starts.

Buggies and necessary care bags are permitted but additional security checks may take place.

Ticket-holders are advised to prepare for the weather with sun cream and hats if hot and waterproof coats and shoes if bad, with no umbrellas allowed.

No food and drink can be brought in with the exception of water in unopened plastic containers up to 500ml in size and baby food when not in glass containers.

You can bring a small bag which is classed as no larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm.

No banners, flags or laser pens are permitted and only registered assistance dogs are allowed.

The unauthorised use of photographic, video and/or sound recording equipment is prohibited.

Meat Loaf performing at Blickling Hall in 2005. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

Will there be food and drink to buy?

There will be a range of food and drink vendors on site and free drinking water.

What is the disabled access?

Accessible tickets are now showing as sold-out on the AEG Presents website for both concerts.

Facilities for those with proof of disability include accessible toilets, a raised viewing platform for wheelchair users and a ground level viewing area for those who wish to stand but need a less crowded area.

Live music returns to the Blickling Estate this summer.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are still available for both shows on AEG Presents.