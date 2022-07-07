Rumoured setlist revealed for Michael Bublé's Blickling Estate concert

Michael Bublé is heading to the Blickling Estate this July. - Credit: Supplied by Mara Publicity

Canadian crooner Michael Bublé is heading to the Blickling Estate this July and his setlist is packed with chart-topping hits.

The popular singer is performing at stately homes, castles and cricket grounds across the UK on his An Evening with Michael Bublé tour.

Michael Bublé performs at the Blickling Estate on July 11. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Bublé will be at the National Trust-run Norfolk estate on Monday, July 11, with gates open from 5pm.

The much-awaited concert had been due to take place in 2020, but was rescheduled twice due to Covid.

Live music is back at the Blickling Estate in summer 2022.

With his tour under way, this is the rumoured setlist for Blickling based on previous dates.

1. Feeling Good (Anthony Newley cover)

2. Haven't Met You Yet

3. L-O-V-E (Nat King Cole cover)

4. Such a Night (Elvis Presley cover)

5. Sway (Dean Martin cover)

6. When You're Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You) (Seger Ellis cover)

7. Home

8. Everything

9. Higher

10. You Don't Know Me (Ray Charles cover)

11. Hold On

12. I'll Never Not Love You

13. Fever (Elvis Presley cover)

14. Danny Boy

15. One Night With You (Elvis Presley cover)

16. All Shook Up (Elvis Presley cover)

17. Can't Help Falling in Love (Elvis Presley cover)

18. You're The First, The Last, My Everything

19. It's a Beautiful Day

20. Cry Me a River (Julie London cover)

Encore:

21. Save the Last Dance for Me (The Drifters cover)

22. How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You) (Marvin Gaye cover)

23. You Were Always On My Mind