Rumoured setlist revealed for Michael Bublé's Blickling Estate concert
- Credit: Supplied by Mara Publicity
Canadian crooner Michael Bublé is heading to the Blickling Estate this July and his setlist is packed with chart-topping hits.
The popular singer is performing at stately homes, castles and cricket grounds across the UK on his An Evening with Michael Bublé tour.
Bublé will be at the National Trust-run Norfolk estate on Monday, July 11, with gates open from 5pm.
The much-awaited concert had been due to take place in 2020, but was rescheduled twice due to Covid.
With his tour under way, this is the rumoured setlist for Blickling based on previous dates.
1. Feeling Good (Anthony Newley cover)
2. Haven't Met You Yet
3. L-O-V-E (Nat King Cole cover)
4. Such a Night (Elvis Presley cover)
5. Sway (Dean Martin cover)
6. When You're Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You) (Seger Ellis cover)
7. Home
8. Everything
9. Higher
10. You Don't Know Me (Ray Charles cover)
11. Hold On
12. I'll Never Not Love You
13. Fever (Elvis Presley cover)
14. Danny Boy
15. One Night With You (Elvis Presley cover)
16. All Shook Up (Elvis Presley cover)
17. Can't Help Falling in Love (Elvis Presley cover)
18. You're The First, The Last, My Everything
19. It's a Beautiful Day
20. Cry Me a River (Julie London cover)
Encore:
21. Save the Last Dance for Me (The Drifters cover)
22. How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You) (Marvin Gaye cover)
23. You Were Always On My Mind