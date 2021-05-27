9 things to do with the kids in Norfolk during May half term

Published: 7:00 AM May 27, 2021 Updated: 8:47 AM May 27, 2021

The Pirates Live! show at the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth is one of the great events running in Norfolk over May half term. - Credit: www.streetviewmarketing.co.uk

From a jaw-dropping circus show to a street food and music fair, here are some of the brilliant events running in Norfolk over May half term.

Musician Joe Ringer has created a Kidz Pop Party following the success of his Halloween show The Monster Club (pictured). - Credit: Richard Jarmy

1. What: Kidz Pop Party

Where: St Andrew's Hall, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: May 31-June 5, 3.30pm and 6.30pm daily

Cost: £11, kidzpopparty.com

Local musician Joe Ringer, whose band has performed sell-out concerts at venues such as the Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse, has created a Kidz Pop Party for children of all ages.

The 70-minute show will be a combination of music, dance and comedy and will feature Disney classics, children's TV favourites and chart-topping hits from the likes of Ariana Grande and Little Mix.

Appearing on stage will be a live band, singers, dancers and comedy acts, including ventriloquist Kieran Powell.

It will be fully Covid-safe and follows the success of his Halloween show The Monster Club.

Bee Wild! is running at Pensthorpe Natural Park over May half term. - Credit: Pensthorpe Natural Park

2. What: Bee Wild!

Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN

When: May 29-June 6, 10am-4.30pm

Cost: Included in admission - adults: £12.95, children (3-16) and seniors (60+): £11.95 (non-member prices), under 3's go free, pre-booking is essential even for free tickets

There will be a buzz at Pensthorpe Natural Park this half term with an event centred around bees, which includes a themed trail with fun facts.

The indoor play area Hootz House will be open as well, which is included in the ticket price but slots need to be booked online, along with outdoor adventure WildRootz and the new den building area.

There will also be outdoor games and activities and the Wildlife Discovery Area will be open with new exhibits of replica bird eggs, nests and much more.

Continental Circus Berlin is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Continental Circus Berlin

3. What: Continental Circus Berlin

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, Norwich, NR5 0TT

When: May 28-June 6, various times

Cost: Adults: From £12, under-16s, students and over-60s: from £10, circusberlin.co.uk/venues/norwich, Ticketmaster or call the box office on 07494 774008 or 07494 774009

From the producers of the some of the world’s finest circuses comes a brand new show.

At Continental Circus Berlin you will not believe your eyes, with everything from the death-defying Globe of Death to whirlwind acrobatics.

Clowns Angelo and Eddie will guide you through the show and it will be in a socially distanced big top tent.

Pirates Live! will be performed to a socially distanced audience at the Hippodrome Circus. - Credit: Hippodrome Circus

4. What: Pirates Live!

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU

When: May 28-June 13, various times

Cost: Adults: £20-£25, concessions: £19 to £22, children: £14 to £15, call 01493 738877 and see all details at hippodromecircus.co.uk

Join Captain Jack Hawkseye and Pirate Johnny, played by family favourites Jack Jay and Johnny Mac, as they defend the port of Great Yarmouth against Evil Captain Blackeye, played by James Franklin, and his band of cut throat buccaneers.

They will be joined by an amazing array of swashbuckling circus performers, dancing port dwellers and mysterious mermaids emerging from the historic Hippodrome water spectacular.

The show will be performed to a socially distanced audience, with half of the building being consumed by the immersive pirates theming and set, including a 40-foot pirate galleon.

Dippy the dinosaur and his friends pictured recently with David Ribi, for the park's Easter event. - Credit: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

5. What: Dippy's Theatre opens at Roarr!

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JW

When: Roarr! is open daily 10am to 5pm, Dippy's Theatre opens on May 29

Cost: Adults and children over 90cm: £14.95, children under 90cm are free, pre-booking essential at roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

Opening on May 29, Dippy’s Theatre is a 228-seater venue that houses a large 2D screen and stage.

Dippy’s Movie Time will air at 10.30am, 11.30am and 12.30pm every day, while the Dippy and Friends interactive show is at 2.30pm and 4.30pm, with a meet and greet at 3.30pm.

There will be limited capacity while social distancing restrictions remain and masks need to be worn unless under 11 or exempt.

The 85-acre park offers a Jurassic adventure for all the family, with animatronic dinosaurs and attractions including Dippy's Splash Zone, Dippy's Raceway, a Dinosaur Trail and The Dinomite Indoor Adventure Play Area.





The Potato Pod team at ClearCompany's touring street food fair in Diss, which, along with an online shop, is funding a permanent street food park in Norwich. - Credit: ClearCompany

6. What: Wymondham Pop Up Fayre

Where: Wymondham Town Football Club, Back Lane, NR18 0QB

When: May 29, 12pm-8pm

Cost: Adults: £2.50, children free (pay on the gate), pay -and-display car park next to football ground

ClearCompany, a social enterprise that promotes Norfolk's independent businesses, is running an event in Wymondham this weekend with a great line-up of music, entertainment, street food and stalls.

There will be music from Kevan Taplin, Dark Diversions, Knotted, Ronan, Anto Morra, Come in Silence and Danstar.

The entertainment includes a hula hoop extravaganza, Mr Sam the Magic Man and The Minidonks miniature donkeys will also be there.

The Potato Pod, Amma's Kitchen and Hope Coffee Company are among the food and drink stalls at the event.

A previous fundraising event by the Save the Blue Bell crew. - Credit: Archant

7. What: May Bank Holiday Family Fun

Where: The grounds of All Saints Church, High Street, Stoke Ferry, PE33 9SF

When: May 30, 10.30am-3pm

Cost: Free entry

This family fun day will include games, raffles, giant tortoises, alpacas and demonstrations of flint knapping.

There will also be delicious locally baked Bobbin’s Cakes and beers from Downham Market’s own Birdhouse Brewery, plus, craft, plant and local history stalls.

The event has been organised by the Save the Blue Bell crew and all funds raised will go towards the campaign to buy and renovate the Blue Bell, the last public house in Stoke Ferry.

Ghosted will be performed outside in Great Yarmouth and Sheringham, pictured are the cast. - Credit: Mark Ivan Benfield

8. What: Ghosted - Outdoor Event

Where: St George's Theatre, King Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2PG/Sheringham Little Theatre, 2 Station Road, NR26 8RE

When: June 1-2 (Yarmouth), June 4-5 (Sheringham), all from 6pm

Cost: £6, stgeorgestheatre.com or sheringhamlittletheatre.com

Seaside drama will unfold in two Norfolk towns over half term, with an outdoor show fusing live performance and technology.

Ghosted, by Norfolk playwright James McDermott, follows a group of teenagers when they delve into the disappearance of their friend.

Audience members will need to head to the theatres to collect headsets, which will help them follow the action as it moves around the streets.

The Great Yarmouth audience will walk between scene locations stretching from near the Pirates Cove Adventure Golf to the Venetian Waterways each side of the Britannia Pier.

At Sheringham, the locations range between the clifftop Esplanade Gardens near the boating lake and the beach huts on the east promenade.

Southwold Cinema at sunset on Southwold Common. Pictured at last year's socially distanced event - Credit: Southwold Town Council

9. What: Southwold's Outdoor Cinema: Yesterday

Where: Southwold Common (by the water tower), Godyll Road, IP18 6HN

When: May 29, from 7pm and film starts at 9pm

Cost: £12.50pp or £16.50pp for VIP, tickets available individually or in groups of two, four or six, southwoldevents.seatedly.com

Just across the border in Suffolk, Southwold’s Outdoor Cinema is back by popular demand and this weekend it is hit 2019 film Yesterday (12 rating), directed by Danny Boyle.

The film follows pub singer Jack (Himesh Patel) who is knocked unconscious during a worldwide power cut, waking up in a world without The Beatles.

It was shot in locations in Norfolk and Suffolk, including Latitude Festival in Henham Park and Gorleston beach.

The event will also feature a Q&A with the scriptwriter Richard Curtis, also behind hits such as Notting Hill, Love Actually and Bridget Jones's Diary, who lives on the Suffolk coast.

There will also be an indoor screening taking place at Southwold Arts Centre (IP18 6JP) from 6.45pm, with all details on the website.