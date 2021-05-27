9 things to do with the kids in Norfolk during May half term
From a jaw-dropping circus show to a street food and music fair, here are some of the brilliant events running in Norfolk over May half term.
1. What: Kidz Pop Party
Where: St Andrew's Hall, Norwich, NR3 1AU
When: May 31-June 5, 3.30pm and 6.30pm daily
Cost: £11, kidzpopparty.com
Local musician Joe Ringer, whose band has performed sell-out concerts at venues such as the Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse, has created a Kidz Pop Party for children of all ages.
The 70-minute show will be a combination of music, dance and comedy and will feature Disney classics, children's TV favourites and chart-topping hits from the likes of Ariana Grande and Little Mix.
Appearing on stage will be a live band, singers, dancers and comedy acts, including ventriloquist Kieran Powell.
It will be fully Covid-safe and follows the success of his Halloween show The Monster Club.
2. What: Bee Wild!
Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN
When: May 29-June 6, 10am-4.30pm
Cost: Included in admission - adults: £12.95, children (3-16) and seniors (60+): £11.95 (non-member prices), under 3's go free, pre-booking is essential even for free tickets
There will be a buzz at Pensthorpe Natural Park this half term with an event centred around bees, which includes a themed trail with fun facts.
The indoor play area Hootz House will be open as well, which is included in the ticket price but slots need to be booked online, along with outdoor adventure WildRootz and the new den building area.
There will also be outdoor games and activities and the Wildlife Discovery Area will be open with new exhibits of replica bird eggs, nests and much more.
3. What: Continental Circus Berlin
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, Norwich, NR5 0TT
When: May 28-June 6, various times
Cost: Adults: From £12, under-16s, students and over-60s: from £10, circusberlin.co.uk/venues/norwich, Ticketmaster or call the box office on 07494 774008 or 07494 774009
From the producers of the some of the world’s finest circuses comes a brand new show.
At Continental Circus Berlin you will not believe your eyes, with everything from the death-defying Globe of Death to whirlwind acrobatics.
Clowns Angelo and Eddie will guide you through the show and it will be in a socially distanced big top tent.
4. What: Pirates Live!
Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU
When: May 28-June 13, various times
Cost: Adults: £20-£25, concessions: £19 to £22, children: £14 to £15, call 01493 738877 and see all details at hippodromecircus.co.uk
Join Captain Jack Hawkseye and Pirate Johnny, played by family favourites Jack Jay and Johnny Mac, as they defend the port of Great Yarmouth against Evil Captain Blackeye, played by James Franklin, and his band of cut throat buccaneers.
They will be joined by an amazing array of swashbuckling circus performers, dancing port dwellers and mysterious mermaids emerging from the historic Hippodrome water spectacular.
The show will be performed to a socially distanced audience, with half of the building being consumed by the immersive pirates theming and set, including a 40-foot pirate galleon.
5. What: Dippy's Theatre opens at Roarr!
Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JW
When: Roarr! is open daily 10am to 5pm, Dippy's Theatre opens on May 29
Cost: Adults and children over 90cm: £14.95, children under 90cm are free, pre-booking essential at roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk
Opening on May 29, Dippy’s Theatre is a 228-seater venue that houses a large 2D screen and stage.
Dippy’s Movie Time will air at 10.30am, 11.30am and 12.30pm every day, while the Dippy and Friends interactive show is at 2.30pm and 4.30pm, with a meet and greet at 3.30pm.
There will be limited capacity while social distancing restrictions remain and masks need to be worn unless under 11 or exempt.
The 85-acre park offers a Jurassic adventure for all the family, with animatronic dinosaurs and attractions including Dippy's Splash Zone, Dippy's Raceway, a Dinosaur Trail and The Dinomite Indoor Adventure Play Area.
6. What: Wymondham Pop Up Fayre
Where: Wymondham Town Football Club, Back Lane, NR18 0QB
When: May 29, 12pm-8pm
Cost: Adults: £2.50, children free (pay on the gate), pay -and-display car park next to football ground
ClearCompany, a social enterprise that promotes Norfolk's independent businesses, is running an event in Wymondham this weekend with a great line-up of music, entertainment, street food and stalls.
There will be music from Kevan Taplin, Dark Diversions, Knotted, Ronan, Anto Morra, Come in Silence and Danstar.
The entertainment includes a hula hoop extravaganza, Mr Sam the Magic Man and The Minidonks miniature donkeys will also be there.
The Potato Pod, Amma's Kitchen and Hope Coffee Company are among the food and drink stalls at the event.
7. What: May Bank Holiday Family Fun
Where: The grounds of All Saints Church, High Street, Stoke Ferry, PE33 9SF
When: May 30, 10.30am-3pm
Cost: Free entry
This family fun day will include games, raffles, giant tortoises, alpacas and demonstrations of flint knapping.
There will also be delicious locally baked Bobbin’s Cakes and beers from Downham Market’s own Birdhouse Brewery, plus, craft, plant and local history stalls.
The event has been organised by the Save the Blue Bell crew and all funds raised will go towards the campaign to buy and renovate the Blue Bell, the last public house in Stoke Ferry.
8. What: Ghosted - Outdoor Event
Where: St George's Theatre, King Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2PG/Sheringham Little Theatre, 2 Station Road, NR26 8RE
When: June 1-2 (Yarmouth), June 4-5 (Sheringham), all from 6pm
Cost: £6, stgeorgestheatre.com or sheringhamlittletheatre.com
Seaside drama will unfold in two Norfolk towns over half term, with an outdoor show fusing live performance and technology.
Ghosted, by Norfolk playwright James McDermott, follows a group of teenagers when they delve into the disappearance of their friend.
Audience members will need to head to the theatres to collect headsets, which will help them follow the action as it moves around the streets.
The Great Yarmouth audience will walk between scene locations stretching from near the Pirates Cove Adventure Golf to the Venetian Waterways each side of the Britannia Pier.
At Sheringham, the locations range between the clifftop Esplanade Gardens near the boating lake and the beach huts on the east promenade.
9. What: Southwold's Outdoor Cinema: Yesterday
Where: Southwold Common (by the water tower), Godyll Road, IP18 6HN
When: May 29, from 7pm and film starts at 9pm
Cost: £12.50pp or £16.50pp for VIP, tickets available individually or in groups of two, four or six, southwoldevents.seatedly.com
Just across the border in Suffolk, Southwold’s Outdoor Cinema is back by popular demand and this weekend it is hit 2019 film Yesterday (12 rating), directed by Danny Boyle.
The film follows pub singer Jack (Himesh Patel) who is knocked unconscious during a worldwide power cut, waking up in a world without The Beatles.
It was shot in locations in Norfolk and Suffolk, including Latitude Festival in Henham Park and Gorleston beach.
The event will also feature a Q&A with the scriptwriter Richard Curtis, also behind hits such as Notting Hill, Love Actually and Bridget Jones's Diary, who lives on the Suffolk coast.
There will also be an indoor screening taking place at Southwold Arts Centre (IP18 6JP) from 6.45pm, with all details on the website.