Dinosaur park to open 228-seater theatre

Published: 12:02 PM April 22, 2021 Updated: 12:30 PM April 22, 2021

Dippy the dinosaur and his friends pictured recently with David Ribi, for the park's Easter event. - Credit: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Dinosaur fans will be roaring with excitement as a pre-historic adventure park prepares to open a brand new 228-seat theatre next month.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade, will open Dippy's Theatre on May 29 and features a giant 2D screen to bring the park mascot and his friends to life.

The theatre will host live interactive shows where families can go on adventures, get selfies with the characters and watch pre-historic themed movies.

Adam Goymour, park director, said: “The launch of Dippy’s Theatre is roar-somely exciting – it’s been a long time in the pipeline and we're confident it’ll be a huge success with our visitors, and they’ll enjoy all it has to offer.

“We are completely committed to giving our visitors fresh and exciting attractions to experience when they come to the park and even through difficult times, our team continues to innovate and provide a fantastic experience for families across the area, which makes me very proud.”

You may also want to watch:

The theatre will screen films at 10.30am, 11.30am and 12.30pm every day, while the interactive show will be at 2.30pm and 4.30pm, with a meet and greet at 3.30pm.

Theatre entrance will be included in all park tickets.